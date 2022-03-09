news, latest-news,

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a truck and two other vehicles in Russell Vale. Emergency services were called to the scene on the Princes Highway at the intersection with Terania Street shortly before 1pm on Wednesday. Paramedics treated three people for minor injuries at the scene before taking them to Wollongong Hospital. Read more: Kangaroo Valley residents could be isolated for days Firefighters cleaned up a minor oil spill. Vehicles had to be towed away. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/b8cbb920-0dab-427f-ba40-90eb13c8cb2c.jpg/r146_0_1279_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg