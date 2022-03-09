Kiama rezoning sentiment runs hot as independent reviewer visits town

news, latest-news,

A "frank and open discussion" was had when representatives of the Planning Department and Minister visited Kiama to discuss the controversial southern rezoning on Tuesday. Sentiment is running hot in Kiama over the proposal, which if allowed could pave the way for another 400 homes on the edge of the seaside town. The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment approved for rezoning a large tranche of rural land for residential subdivision, despite Kiama Municipal Council, masses of public submissions, and local MP Gareth Ward standing against it. Residents complained their concerns had been ignored, particularly over the single access road and the impact on the nature of the town. After representations to then planning minister Rob Stokes, an independent review was announced of the department's decision. Read more: Kangaroo valley could be isolated for days The reviewer visited on Tuesday, and Kiama central precinct chair Mark Greaves said the meeting was productive. "This was a frank and open discussion where the thoughts and feelings of our community were well represented," he said. "We made clear that this proposal is opposed by local and state representatives but our grounds are strategic and measured. "We appreciated the opportunity to put the case forward but what is needed is a better planning system so local communities don't have to fight so hard to get sensible outcomes." The rezoning site is almost as long as half the town, almost 2km along the Princes Hwy to the west, cut through by Saddleback Mountain Rd. The developer behind the proposal is Graham Morcom of White Constructions. Member for Kiama Gareth Ward MP and Mark Greaves have met with the independent reviewer, the Department of Planning and a representative of the Minister for Planning and Homes in State Parliament today. "I am pleased that we have the opportunity to put the strongest possible case as to why the South Kiama planning proposal shouldn't proceed We put forward strong arguments around village character, local infrastructure, traffic, drainage and sewerage. We also reinforced that the NSW Government wants Kiama Council to develop a housing strategy before proceeding with further growth. "I believe our points were well received and I am grateful to former Minister for Planning Rob Stokes for agreeing that this planning proposal warranted an independent review. I look forward to seeing the final report. Mr Ward and Mr Greaves said a decision is expected in coming weeks. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/750f4ce1-602a-41a3-9448-a5cc8df3afcf.jpg/r0_285_5472_3377_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg