Enjoy glorious views

Occupying an impressive premier Shell Cove address, this modern yet contemporary light and vibrant three-bedroom townhouse provides a home of comfort, space and ease of living. The home has multiple indoor living zones spread over two levels; two bedrooms, lounge and main bathroom on the lower ground level, perfect to enjoy as a home office/media room. Master bedroom with ensuite, sleek modern kitchen, open plan lounge/dining are all on the upper level leading out to an expansive north east sunny covered terrace with glorious views over to the Links Golf Course. The home is complete with ducted heating and cooling for year-round comfort, oversized garage with internal access and large internal laundry. No matter what stage of life you are at, if you're looking for that WOW factor, then this amazing home will not disappoint. All complete with a walk-in attitude and low maintenance, fully landscaped child and pet friendly fenced yard. Simply move straight in and enjoy the perfect, relaxed and carefree neighbourhood. One lucky buyer will appreciate the super close proximity to the community of Shell Cove, Shellharbour Village, Stockland Shellharbour, local schools, shops and cafes. The property is only a short walk or drive to Killalea Farm Beach, Mystics Beach, Minnamurra River, Shell Cove Marina, The Links Golf Course and Shellharbour Junction train station. Kiama is only minutes away and approx. 15 minutes to Jamberoo Action Park, 90 minutes to Sydney with University of Wollongong and Wollongong CBD about 25 minutes away.

