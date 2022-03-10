This year the Illawarra Mercury is once again supporting the Cancer Council's Stars of The Wollongong Dance for Cancer fundraising event. In its seventh year, the Stars of Wollongong event raises much-needed funds for the Cancer Council NSW. The proceeds go towards funding research, providing accommodation for those receiving cancer treatment and their families and advocating to ensure governments take action on cancer. The money they raise makes a difference to people's cancer outcomes. Stars of The Wollongong is an important date in the fundraising calendar, not only for the money it raises but because it's a time to celebrate life and have a bit of fun. The 14 Illawarra 'stars' who are willing to get up onto stage and dance are there to put a smile on our faces. The Mercury's senior media marketing manager Natasha Panetta is one of this year's stars. She'll compete with contestants from Bunnings, the RFS, the gyms F45 and Soulfit, Stocklands and UOW and aims to raise at least $5,000 for the cause, culminating in a performance at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre. In between client meetings and looking after her family, she'll be squeezing in dance lessons so she can wow the audience on June 4. So, join us in supporting Natasha and the other stars. If you'd like to support Natasha in the Stars of Wollongong, donate to her fundraising page here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/d695b2f5-04bb-4151-8d16-d38ef6a2193b.jpg/r2_246_4809_2962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg