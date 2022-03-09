news, latest-news,

Parts of the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands were among the wettest locations in Australia over the past week. Beaumont, north of Bomaderry, saw more than 797 millimetres from Thursday, March 3 to yesterday - the most rain of anywhere in the country and more than it has ever received one of the wettest places in the state right now in the month of March since records there began in 1993. Second was the Robertson Pie Shop, with 639.4 millmetres, while Fitzroy Falls received 572 millimetres - also exceeding the March record for that location. Read more: Kangaroo Valley residents could be isolated for days Brighton Street in Kiama was fourth on the list after recording 515.4 millimetres during the week. This was 32 per cent more rain than what fell there in the whole of March 2014, which had previously held the record for the most rainfall in March at that location. Elsewhere, 349.8 millimetres fell at Shellharbour Airport at Albion Park over the course of the week. The average rainfall for March is just 65.2 millimetres, but it still hasn't hit its monthly record of 422.2 millimetres. The weather station at Bellambi saw 110.6 millimetres - more than the typical rainfall for the entire month of March. There is still a way to go if it is to see more rain than the record 368.6 millimetres that came down in March 2017. Darkes Forest was drenched with 440 millimetres over the past week, which is almost four times its typical rainfall for March. Bombo has seen more rain in the past week than it has ever recorded in the month of March, with more than 386 millimetres to yesterday. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

