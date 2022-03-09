news, latest-news,

The rain has been torrential, but Karen Appleby is looking to a new dawn. At the end of a period of great uncertainty and COVID lockdowns, Appleby sees great opportunity to build Illawarra football into a stronghold for women and girls. She's already been appointed Kiama Junior Football Club, on a mission to create more opportunities for youngsters like her daughter and pathways through to Football South Coast first grade, the Illawarra Stingrays and beyond. Read more: Grand plan no longer a pipe dream for Dragons next generation And with Australia hosting a Women's World Cup just around the corner, Appleby's appointment as the FSC Female Football Manager comes at the perfect time. "I got involved because there was quite a difference in the opportunities available for my son compared to my daughter," she said. "We want to start an all girls under seven competition and build the pathways, so we can have girls and young women playing and staying in the game. "I want to increase the number of women coaching and the opportunities to be involved with coaching courses. "There is such a buzz around knowing a Women's World Cup will be here next year and how inspirational it will be to see the Matildas against the world's best. "We want our girls to have these pathways so they have the opportunity too." Appleby is also extremely conscious of children coming back into their school routines after two COVID lockdowns and the home learning and social isolation which came with it. "It's so important," she said. "Of course we want kids to be active, but also to reunite and connect with each other, we all know how hard the past couple of years have been, it's had a huge impact. "Everything has been interrupted, so part of my role is to help build those connections again with your friends on the football field. "I'm excited, we can start to look to the future." Read more: Wollongong Wolves attacking triple threat will be a handful in NSW NPL: Jacob Timpano The announcement comes in the same week as International Women's Day, with a theme of 'Break The Bias' in a bid to end discrimination and promote equality in all walks of life. Football South Coast chief executive Ann-Marie Balliana said Appleby's appointment was part of the game's strategic planning to boost the women's game by introducing new programs and initiatives. "It is a strategic priority of FSC to foster female football and promote the game for players, coaches, referee and administrators," Balliana said. "Currently we have 25 per cent female participation, and our aim is to provide inclusive programs that grow, empower and encourage females across all areas of football." The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/74d7f89a-d236-4e47-a1e9-e8448833da04.jpg/r3_605_5911_3943_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg