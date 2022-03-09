news, latest-news,

The fate of a woman accused of killing a teen, after she sped through an amber traffic light, hangs in the balance as jurors consider a charge of dangerous driving. Dimity Quinlan has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent driving occasioning death along with driving through an amber traffic light and speeding for her part in a crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy in February 2020. She has plead not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death over the accident. Quinlan was driving her white Nissan Pulsar northbound on Wattle Road, near Benson Avenue, in Barrack Heights about 6pm on February 11, 2020 when she fatally struck the 16-year-old boy while he travelled across the road on his bike. Read more: Court and crime In day one of her trial the Crown alleged Quinlan was travelling at 86 kilometres per hour when the traffic light turned amber and instead of decreasing her speed to a stop, she accelerated. It was further alleged the boy darted into the path of Quinlan's car on a black Diamondback BMX bike while there was a red walk signal. The car collided with the boy's bike, with the impact causing him to smash into the windscreen. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to hospital where he later died. Meanwhile on Tuesday witness Aaron Carney told the jury he was driving behind Quinlan's car on Wattle Road and had a "clear view" when he saw the traffic light turn amber, looked down at his speedometre for a "split second" and then by the time he looked up Quinlan's car had gone through the intersection and collided with the boy. The jury will decide whether she is guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death. Defence barrister Ed Anderson made his closing argument on Wednesday. He urged jurors to consider Quinlan's manner of driving separately from the outcome of the collision. "Don't think about what happened and reason backwards," he said. "There was an accident and it had terrible consequences. In hindsight everyone would have made better choices. "My client was negligent, but this outcome was so extraordinary the degree of risk she created was not at the level required to find her guilty." Mr Anderson said the jury must consider whether the victim's behaviour could have been reasonably predicted by Quinlan. "I don't want to sound callous or victim blame, but the young man came up the footpath at speed with an earphone in his ear and did not look for traffic," he said. "If you were driving on that busy thoroughfare at that time would you consider to be a realistic possibility what all the evidence points to this child having done? "It's wildly unlikely." In his directions Judge Andrew Haesler told the jury to deliver a guilty verdict they must find the prosecution had proved beyond all reasonable doubt that Quinlan was driving in a manner dangerous when all circumstances were taken into account. "The argument is whether the driver could expect, at that particular time and place, a cyclist to pull out against their own red light," he said. "She breached the road rules, but not all breaches of road rules are dangerous, and a person can drive in a dangerous manner without breaching road rules, for example, driving at the speed limit in the wet weather we have had recently. "All of us are subject to human frailty, and a failure does not mean a person has driven in a manner dangerous. "Her conduct must be judged accoding to objective commnunity standards." The jury retired to consider their verdict shortly before 3pm, however, had not come to a unanimous decision by the time the court closed for the evening. They will continue to deliberate on Thursday. To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

