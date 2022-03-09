UOW student Narayan Khanal's long journey to Y20 summit

news, latest-news,

Narayan Khanal is one of four Australian students chosen to represent Australia and the upcoming Y20 summit in Indonesia. The University of Wollongong (UOW) postgraduate student is studying a Doctor of Medicine and will advocate for issues affecting young people during the global event in July. Narayan was born in a refugee camp in Nepal, and spent the first decade of his life there after his family fled ethnic cleansing in Bhutan. They arrived in Australia when Naryan was 12 and settled in Albury. Read more: Kangaroo Valley residents could be isolated for days In 2019 he was named Wollongong's Young Citizen of the Year in the city's annual Australia Day honours, and was a finalist in the 2018 Human Rights Commission's Young Person's Human Rights Medal. The Y20 Youth Summit features representatives from the countries that comprise the G20, the Group of Twenty that includes most of the world's biggest economies. This year, the summit will explore the themes of Youth Employment, Digital Transformation, Sustainable and Livable Planet, and Diversity and Inclusion. Narayan will travel to the Y20 Youth Summit on behalf of Global Voices, an Australian not-for-profit organisation focused on developing the next generation of youth leaders. "We have a tremendous opportunity to engage our next generation of leaders in policy developments that will ultimately affect the future we share," Narayan said. "Before the summit, I wish to seek feedback from young people from across Australia. I believe it is important to ensure that policy is informed from views held by young people from different backgrounds." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

