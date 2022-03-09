news, latest-news,

Students with a love for the sport of rugby can look forward to the University of Wollongong's (UOW) one-of-a-kind development program. The Elite Residential Program (ERP) offers high school students an avenue to develop their skills through a world-leading rugby training system. Read more: Grand plan no longer a pipedream for next generation Dragons The four-day program has been carefully curated to build the rugby skills of students in year 9 through to year 12. The program is set to take place from Monday April 11 through to Thursday April 14 with major aspects of the UOW Crusaders Global Rugby Program included. The ERP will aim to cultivate a greater understanding in its students of the tactical and technical areas of the game of rugby. Led by highly experienced coaches from the Crusaders coaching program, the team has produced 10 Super Rugby Championships, two Super Rugby Aotearoa Championships and a long list of world-class rugby players. "The ERP gives students an in-depth understanding of the game and what makes the Crusaders so successful from the way they train, prepare and live," UOW Crusaders Gobal Rugby Program head coach Andy Gibson explained. "Students will build some new skills and activities to help grow their skill set to challenge themselves and reach their full potential," he said. "The four days will give students the insight they need to enhance their game and fuel their passion for rugby." Mr Gibson said the program will allow students to form new friendships and create lifelong memories within a fun and educational environment. While not required to reside on campus during the program, it is an option for those students who do not live locally as programs will run late into the evening. The University will follow strict COVID-safe protocols and guidelines from NSW Health to keep students and staff safe on campus. Registrations for the program close Thursday April 7. Further information regarding the program and registration can be found on https://www.uow.edu.au/globalrugby/uow-crusaders-elite-residential-program/ To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/62bba082-9543-440a-ae17-e045715ec80f.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg