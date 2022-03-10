news, latest-news,

The Illawarra has awoken to blue skies on Thursday morning but the wild weather earlier this week is still affecting motorists and train passengers. Transport for NSW says trains on the South Coast line are running late and cancellations will occur throughout the day. A shuttle train service is running between Wollongong and Port Kembla and Kiama, and also between Wollongong and Thirroul. Read more: Kangaroo Valley residents could be isolated for several days Buses are still running instead of trains between Thirroul and Waterfall. People are advised to avoid any non-essential travel. Meanwhile, the Illawarra Highway is closed at Macquarie Pass because of damage to the road. Traffic is being diverted onto the M1 Princes Motorway, Picton Road and the Hume Highway. Motorists are also advised that road damage on Bulli Pass is slowing traffic down to 40 km/h.

