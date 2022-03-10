news, latest-news,

More than a week of planning will come to a climax early on Saturday afternoon when Count De Rupee and Think It Over step onto the famed Flemington turf. The duo will contest the Newmarket Handicap and Australian Cup, respectively, the Group 1 races the culmination of hours of meticulous preparation and behind the scenes work. Read more: Kembla Grange Classic on the move as meeting abandoned It's a plan that started to form as the rain fell in Sydney a fortnight ago, trainers Robert and Luke Price and Kerry Parker eager to run their horses on dry ground. The star geldings will travel to Melbourne overnight, the truck leaving Kembla Grange on Thursday evening and scheduled to arrive at Flemington early Friday morning. This is Count De Rupee's second interstate journey, having contested the Group 3 Fred Best in Brisbane last winter, while Think It Over has never experienced an overnight trip. While the gelding struggled at Eagle Farm, Luke Price said Count De Rupee grew from the experience. "I've spoken to a lot of trainers over the years," Price said. "Everyone does it a bit differently. The Joe Pride method is the one we're using now. "Both horses are quirky, flighty horses, so we've worked out what suits the horse best. "It's a bit of an ask travelling down Thursday night, but they're going straight from home and don't have to leave the truck. They go from one box to another box. "It's going to be important they travel together and are stabling together. They'll become good mates by the end of the trip." While convenience played a role in the two horses travelling together, there was a more important reason to pair the horses up. "Horses can get anxious," Price said. "We can't be around them 24/7 to calm them down. If they're anxious in a different environment, they've got each other to feed off. "As a horse, they need companionship. Think It Over can be silly, my horse travels good, so that will suit Think It Over. "A trip away usually improves horses. My horse has that experience of a trip to Queensland and he came back a better animal." Luke Price and Think It Over's strapper Nathan Kynes will travel in the truck, Parker to fly down on Saturday morning after Hope In Your Heart runs in Friday's Kembla Grange Classic. While he won't be there for every moment of the journey, Parker is confident his runner will appreciate having Kynes by his side. "He's never slept anywhere else," Parker said. "I think he'll handle it well. Having a mate going down will help. "Nathan will be there to look after him. He's a bit of a routine horse. His routine is going to be a bit out of whack, at least his mate Nathan will be there to keep some part of his routine." Think It Over is set to line up as favourite in the Australian Cup, his biggest dangers Cascadian and Melbourne Cup placegetter Spanish Mission. Having drawn barrier four and travelling 2000 metres, the race looks perfectly set up for the gelding to claim a second Group 1 victory. The only query for Parker is how he handles the Melbourne way of running. The six-year-old galloped the opposite direction earlier this week and the trainer is confident the barrier draw will work in his favour. "It's a nice draw for him. It will help to have horses on the outside of him at the first turn. It will let him know that's the way he's going. "Once he gets around that first turn, he should work out what's happening. It will help having horses around him." Running the opposite way is of less concern for the Prices, Count De Rupee to race down the Flemington straight, a journey that poses its own unique challenges. It's the first time the stable has had a runner down the straight since Keeping The Faith contested the Group 3 Standish Handicap in 2005. The Newmarket marks Count De Rupee's first race of the prep, after an impressive spring that saw him run second in the Golden Eagle before winning The Gong. The gelding is a $26 chance, with Home Affairs the $3.60 favourite and Lost And Running at $3.90. Saturday is an important stepping stone to a potential Everest slot, the race an opportunity for Count De Rupee to topple a number of Everest contenders. "He's in outstanding shape," Price said. "Everyone says we should be having a look down the straight before the race, but I'm more confident taking him down on Thursday night. "It's different, but there are no corners, so I'm not too concerned. "It's a great opportunity for Brock and they'll know he's there at the finish on Saturday." After arriving in Melbourne on Friday, the horses will enjoy a light day to recover from the journey. Price likely won't ride the duo, instead taking them for a walk as they settle into their stables at Flemington. That, he feels, will have them ready to explode out of the barriers on Saturday. "We're keeping the horses fresh," Price said. "Kerry's horse is fit, mine is first-up. Getting him ready for the Newmarket I want him jumping off the walls come Saturday. "I won't get him too excited on Friday, we won't overdo it. I want to keep him on the mellow side and save all that for Saturday, then we'll let him loose." The race, of course, remains the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle. Should all the pieces fall into place, both Think It Over and Count De Rupee will return home on Monday morning with a Group 1 victory to their name. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

