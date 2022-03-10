news, latest-news,

Kerry Parker has long dreamt of victory in the Kembla Grange Classic. It's a race the trainer has come close to winning a handful of occasions, but he's never come out on top. China Jade ran third in 2006, back when it was known as the Keith Nolan Classic, while more recently Aliyana Tilde finished third in 2012. Read more: Price, Parker stables set for final leg of Flemington journey This year's edition of the Kembla Grange Classic may have been shifted to Goulburn, but that won't make it any less special if Hope In Your Heart delivers Parker his first victory in the Group 3 feature. "It's a great race, it's the only Group race we have at Kembla," Parker said. "It's one I always try to aim a filly at. "It's a race I've always loved to win. I've had a couple of placings in it in the past, I'd definitely love to win it." Hope In Your Heart has proven she belongs at the black-type grade, running sixth in the Group 1 Surround Stakes a fortnight ago. It's a race that was run on a Heavy 10, with Goulburn currently rated a Heavy 9. The filly is currently the $6 second favourite, behind Chris Waller's Roots at $3.40. Joe Pride's Lekvarte and Waller's Pretty Amazing are next best at $8. Parker has booked William Pike for the ride, the West Australian having guided the filly in the Surround, and he's looking for the jockey to unleash her devastating acceleration down the straight. "She's quite a hot and energetic filly with a really good turn of foot," Parker said. "You've got to ride her quietly, then use that turn of foot. "There's not a lot of her, she's a little framed filly, but she's proven she's definitely worth a crack at this race." While Aliyana Tilde fell short of victory in the 2012 Classic, the filly went on to enjoy significant success throughout the autumn. In her next start, she finished third in what is now known as the Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes before narrowly missing out on a famous Oaks victory at Randwick, running second behind Guy Walter's Streama. It's a path Parker is looking for Hope In Your Heart to follow, a good result on Friday set to springboard her run to the Oaks. "The plan forward depends on how she goes on Friday. She's two steps away from an Oaks. "You've got the Vinery and the Adrian Knox, they're the two options for her after tomorrow." Meanwhile, Gwenda Markwell pair Highballer and Burning Need will lead the local charge in Friday's Provincial/Midway Championships Qualifier. Robert and Luke Price's All Machiavellian is also entered, with Gregory Hickman gelding Travest the $4.80 favourite. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/3bf400d7-0aef-49b4-9e95-2892650e4427.jpg/r16_354_6627_4089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg