GAME ON: Pearson proving to be a real tough mudder

She's just two games into her NRLW career, but Dragons halfback Rachael Pearson could play another 200 and not see conditions like she encountered last week. At least she hopes so. WIN Stadium can notoriously offer up four seasons in one day, but it had never seen a deluge like the one that hit midway through the Dragons clash with the Eels. It made it near impossible to even see two passes wide, and that's if you could keep a grip on that cake of soap long enough to even contemplate throwing it. Coach Jaimie Soward wasn't drifting into hyperbole when he called the 10-0 win the finest in the club's NRLW history. It was certainly the grittiest. At fulltime you could call it Pearson 10 - Eels 0 given she grabbed all 10 of her side's points - a try and three goals on a track you'd generously describe as a Heavy 11. The first four points came easy as you like, the six that followed, anything but. Kicking two second-half penalty goals in ankle deep water showed a calmness belying her experience. Soward himself would have been proud of the second effort from 30 metres out, left of the posts when one of those old slip'n slides would offer surer footing. And all sporting pair of shiners from the game a week earlier. Yep, the blood in those veins runs as cool as the Murrumbidgee through her hometown of Hay in winter. Read more: Grand plan no longer a pipe dream for Dragons new generation Her explanation is simpler. Like all good goal kickers, she aims to take the decision out of coach and captain's hand when it comes to decisions involving the kicking tee. "We'd spoken about it before and [Soward] always says to back myself when I feel I'm in my range," she said. "He says 'don't worry about looking at the box, just take it and kick it'. Both times it was in my range, especially that one from almost in front. I definitely thought we'd take the points from there. "The second one was a bit further out, but I kick the ball the same whether it's sunny, whether it's pouring with rain. "I was just hoping it wouldn't blow off the tee as I went to kick or that I slipped over as I kicked it. Other than that I backed myself to kick them." It's not the only string to her bow. Pearson - "Rat" to her teammates - is arguably the breakout star of the belated NRLW season, forcing her way into the State of Origin selection frame in typically understated fashion. The clash with the Eels saw her pitted against incumbent Blues No. 7 Maddie Studdon. Play-makers never really battle it out in the head-to-head way we media types like to fashion it... but if they did, you'd have to give Pearson the nod last week. Origin incumbency is a hard thing to get past. It's an ever bigger task in women's footy, which offers up far less time in the shopfront window to make your case. Now 2-0 with the Dragons, she'll face the biggest test of her fledgling career against the similarly unbeaten Broncos on Sunday. In boxing parlance, someone's O has got to go. Pearson's opposite number this time around will be Ali Brigginshaw, the veteran who steers a footy team better than Captain Kirk steers the Starship Enterprise. A win over the three-time reigning premiers would all but seal a finals berth and flip the competition's established order on its head. Another strong performance would also push Pearson further into the rep selection frame. Another strong performance would push Pearson further into that frame. At 28 years old, and having shifted 700 kilometres to Wollongong with only a spare bed at her brother's place guaranteed, a Blues jumper would be a bloody good yarn. She'll let the likes of Game On spin that one for now. "I made a point last week of not reading too much media," she said. "I know it's out there and things are being said but it's my job to wear this [Dragons] jumper for hopefully the next six weeks and play in a grand final. "My thoughts and priorities are all with the Dragons. "You're always conscious of that having the No. 7 on your back but it's not all on me. You've got Keeley (Davis), Quincy (Dodd), Fui (Taliah Fuimaono) there in that spine. Everyone takes a bit of ownership there." Yeah but... c'mon? "Obviously later one, when time comes, if I get the call, I wouldn't say no." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

