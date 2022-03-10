news, latest-news,

South32 says burning methane as it escapes from its Dendrobium underground operation would reduce the mine's greenhouse gas emissions. The miner has an application in for gas management infrastructure which would include a 25m high ventilation stack 200m from the edge of Cordeaux Dam, on a site where existing drainage vents sit. Gas would be "flared" - burned - continually from the stack when conditions are favourable. The miner says the amount of gas forecast for Dendrobium's Area 3 would be too much for the existing ventilation circuit to dilute. The drainage infrastructure would also be used to pre-drain longwall panels before mining, as well as for the mine's major extension project, if approved. Read more: Nuclear waste shipment to arrive in Port Kembla this weekend South32 says flaring the gas would actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions - compared to letting the gas escape from the existing vents, as is the practice now. Methane is much more damaging to the atmosphere than carbon dioxide (CO2). "The flaring of pre- and post-drainage gas from Area 3C to the greatest extent practicable would result in methane being converted to CO2 which in turn would result in fewer Scope 1 emissions (i.e. as methane has a Global Warming Potential 28 times that of CO2)," South32's application states. "The modification would therefore reduce Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions relative to the approved Dendrobium mine." The miner has previously captured escaping gas and used it to generate electricity at its Appin mine. But South32 said it was "not viable" at Dendrobium. South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal has submitted a modification application to the New South Wales Government to create new gas management infrastructure for an existing area of Dendrobium Mine. The proposed infrastructure is important to ensure the safety of our employees at Dendrobium. It is designed within an existing infrastructure footprint to minimise our environmental impact. Methane will be flared to the greatest extent practicable, helping to reduce Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions. A spokesperson for South32 said: "At our Appin Mine we have invested in gas power generation, capturing gas and generating enough electricity to power 52,000 homes - approximately 45 per cent of all homes in Wollongong - and helping to significantly reduce our carbon emissions. "We have considered a similar system at Dendrobium, however the gas content is of lower quality, making it unviable." In it's application South32 added: "Flaring of pre-drainage gas, which contains methane, has the potential to produce oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions and give rise to odour concerns," its application said. "The impacts of NOx emissions on the local air quality environment are expected to be minimal because the infrastructure would be located away from any sensitive receptors (the closest receiver is approximately 3km away from the site)." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

