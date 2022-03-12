subscribers-only,

On Monday this week my darling wife stumbled and fell onto the road in Burelli St Wollongong, hitting her head on the road. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful people who immediately came to our aid. The two guys sitting on the steps at Woolies who saw her fall and immediately raised the alarm, the young guy who promptly rang 000 and fielded the endless questions to get the Ambulance, the Firey who happened to be there to provide calming, expert support, for Craig from Santana Coffee who rushed across the road to help and of course, the Paramedics, Zane and Baylee who are prime examples of that special breed, who arrived seven minutes later to provide their expert and caring medical assistance, and the medical staff in Wollongong Hospital Emergency Dept. Thank you to all you wonderful Good Samaritans who were there that day to provide love and mercy to my wife, who isn't currently as beautiful as she was, but I am assured she will be in about six weeks time. Graham Johnston, Wollongong Recently it has been stated that nuclear waste has been regularly transported through Port Kembla. My understanding is that this was done in 2009 (spent fuel exported for reprocessing), 2015 (repatriation of processed waste), 2018 (spent fuel rods exported for reprocessing) and now another in 2022 (repatriation of reprocessed waste). I'd like to know about any other past shipments that constitute the statements of regular shipments of nuclear waste through Port Kembla. If it is only the ones I've mentioned, I'd say that four shipments in 13 years hardly counts as "regular" in my book. Can anyone provide information on any other shipments through Port Kembla since 2009? KerrieAnne Christian, Thirroul After watching Peter Dutton's interview on the ABC Insiders program, I have come to the opinion that this sudden rush of building nuclear submarines is a political stunt. And even if these submarines get fast tracked, what use are they really? It takes just one depth charge missile to sink a multimillion-dollar boat, crew included. Plus, who would want to be a crew member of such navy craft? I have found records of 53 mishaps with submarines since 2000. I think that instead of looking for a suitable port and buying submarines, we could do better by assisting our flooded river towns to relocate to a safer place on higher grounds. There are a lot of towns which are built on river floodplains, which are copping terrible disasters year after year. It will be costly to rebuild on higher grounds, or build suitable high enough dykes, but worthwhile doing in the long run. John Pronk, Wollongong Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jvRqbJ7xAN2nzdLa48pxun/684f26a7-8ccb-4bad-a888-beea790f0019.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg