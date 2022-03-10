Wollongong Lions club celebrates 65 years of giving back

community,

The return of the Bunnings sausage sizzle in late 2021 after lockdowns forced barbeques to shut off was for many a sign that normalcy was beginning to return. But for many clubs and community organisations, the humble sausage sandwich is a vital fundraising tool and without it, many community activities could not go ahead. Read more: 'Stay at home': Illawarra schools grapple with COVID outbreaks In Wollongong this is particularly true for the local branch of the Lions Club. Every weekend, a rotating roster of members man the barbeques to raise funds for the club to put towards community projects. This was not possible during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 and meant that many project were on hold, explained club president Brian Hicks. "We haven't been able to meet for months at a time, but the biggest problem has been we have not been able to raise funds." Normally, the club raises $20,000 a year through the sausage sizzle and other activities, including the driver reviver stall at the top of Mount Ousley and the sale of Christmas cakes. "What that does is it diminishes the amount of money that we have available to donate to worthy causes," Mr Hicks said. With restrictions having eased, the sausage sizzle is back up and running, enabling the club to continue assisting the community as it has done for over half a century. In fact, this year marks the Wollongong Lions Club's 65th anniversary, making it one of the oldest clubs in Australia and the longest running from Sydney to the Victorian border and inland to Canberra. While a 65th anniversary may not be normally as significant as the diamond 60th, the achievement represents an important point for the club. "It's a milestone because not many other clubs have reached that significant 65 years of continual service within the community," Mr Hicks said. To honour the occasion, a celebration was held at the Fraternity Club for members and guests, including Mayor Gordon Bradbery and Lions South Eastern NSW and ACT District Governor Lorna Gordon, on Thursday, March 10. At the event, the Melvin Jones Award was presented to Stuart Waller for his outstanding service to the community. Mr Waller, who is not a member, is only the second non-Lions Club member to receive the award. As celebrations conclude for the evening, Mr Hicks said the focus for the organisation is to get its programs, including plantings, Youth of the Year and fundraising, back up and running. "Being a volunteer is a very rewarding activity because you're giving something to those who are in need," Mr Hicks said.

