Judging has begun with finalists selected for the 2022 Illawarra Women in Business (IWIB) Awards. More than 60 women have been selected from applications received from businesswomen throughout the Illawarra. Judging began on the morning of March 10 ahead of the IWIB awards ceremony which will be held on Friday, May 13 from 11am at the Villa D'Oro Function Centre. Read more: Late-night bowling set to strike Wollongong CBD IWIB director Glenda Papac said the number of finalists demonstrated the strength of Illawarra businesswomen. "I am overwhelmed at the number of applications we have received this year, with a record number of finalists in the history of these Awards," Mrs Papac said. "Women of the Illawarra have proven in the past how resilient they are, most of these women have gone through very tough times over the last 12 months with the effect of COVID on their businesses in one form or the other and to say how proud I am of each and every one of them is an understatement!" The winners will be selected by a panel of more than 20 judges across 11 categories. Joanne Danckwardt, principal at One Agency JD Property and judge of the Best Business award, said she was proud to support women in business. "Women need a platform to share their successes, and the IWIB Awards is the perfect place for them to do so. This event celebrates their business brilliance and achievements and it is an honour to be involved." Graham Lancaster, of Lancaster Law & Mediation, said the awards process was of benefit to businesses. "The awards process is an opportunity for them to self reflect, grow and gain confidence." The awards are supported by a number of long-term partners, including Business Illawarra, IMB Bank, One Agency JD property, Lancaster Law & Mediation, Access Law Group, Better Business Accounting, Foye Legal, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Bank, Chalk Financial Planning and Melinda Griffiths Lawyers. Business Illawarra and IMB Bank are also major sponsors of the awards day. The IWIB Awards have been running every year since 2009 and have become a mark of distinction for those involved. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

