IWIB finalists demonstrate resilience of women in business
Judging has begun with finalists selected for the 2022 Illawarra Women in Business (IWIB) Awards.
More than 60 women have been selected from applications received from businesswomen throughout the Illawarra.
Judging began on the morning of March 10 ahead of the IWIB awards ceremony which will be held on Friday, May 13 from 11am at the Villa D'Oro Function Centre.
IWIB director Glenda Papac said the number of finalists demonstrated the strength of Illawarra businesswomen.
"I am overwhelmed at the number of applications we have received this year, with a record number of finalists in the history of these Awards," Mrs Papac said.
"Women of the Illawarra have proven in the past how resilient they are, most of these women have gone through very tough times over the last 12 months with the effect of COVID on their businesses in one form or the other and to say how proud I am of each and every one of them is an understatement!"
The winners will be selected by a panel of more than 20 judges across 11 categories.
Joanne Danckwardt, principal at One Agency JD Property and judge of the Best Business award, said she was proud to support women in business.
"Women need a platform to share their successes, and the IWIB Awards is the perfect place for them to do so. This event celebrates their business brilliance and achievements and it is an honour to be involved."
Graham Lancaster, of Lancaster Law & Mediation, said the awards process was of benefit to businesses.
"The awards process is an opportunity for them to self reflect, grow and gain confidence."
The awards are supported by a number of long-term partners, including Business Illawarra, IMB Bank, One Agency JD property, Lancaster Law & Mediation, Access Law Group, Better Business Accounting, Foye Legal, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Bank, Chalk Financial Planning and Melinda Griffiths Lawyers. Business Illawarra and IMB Bank are also major sponsors of the awards day.
The IWIB Awards have been running every year since 2009 and have become a mark of distinction for those involved.
A full list of finalists is below ...
- Alexandra Bugosh - Birdblack Design
- Allison Day - Home Instead Wollongong
- Allison Gaynor - Water Walkies Hydrotherapy
- Arumina Gutpa - WD Imaging Group
- Bethany Heap - Cuddle Therapy Australia
- Brooke Newton - Vesuda Skin
- Brydie Stewart - Skin Correctives
- Carley Ryman - Stone Real Estate
- Carol Berry - The Disability Trust
- Carolyn Dews - IDFA
- Cheddy Balmforth - The Classy Closet
- Clare Gough - Awareness Co
- Crystal Wright - Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
- Elly Manoe - Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers
- Emma Grima - Grime Accounting
- Erin Huckle - Chuckle Communications
- Harriet Cox - Home Instead Wollongong
- Jessica Koot - Access Law Group
- Jody Langlois - Essential Care
- Julia Najjar - South Coast Private Hospital
- Karen Walker - Salvation Army
- Karena Nicholls - Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers
- Karlie Zec - Tiny Tins
- Kate Marr - Marr Family Lawyers
- Kate O'Meally - Oh My Word
- Kayla Morosin - Evolve Health Illawarra
- Kirstie Wishart - Starfish
- Kristina Zhou - Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers
- Kristy Duffy - Awareness Co
- Kylie O'Neill
- Laura May - Birdblack Design
- Lauren Buhagiar - Active Property Conveyancing
- Linda Goldspink Lord - Poseidon Equine
- Lindle Ruiz - The Earth Stylist
- Lorri Field - PDC Lawyers & Town Planners
- Marie Armstrong Smith - Early Years Care
- Marie Lucas - IOT
- Naomi Hudson - Birdblack Design
- Natacha Lavorel - Solahart Wollongong
- Natalie Allan - MMJ
- Nelli Hegi - Hegi Design
- Nicki Goodyer - The Sands Getaways
- Rachael Humphris - Illawarra Women's Health Centre
- Rachael Jones - Studio Gilmore
- Rachel Lee - Scribbly Gum Photography
- Rayna Gillott - Pilates Haus
- Rebecca Dunning - Stand Up Paddleboarding Shellharbour
- Rhiannon Brown - Earthie
- Sandy Visser - Autom8 Me Pty Ltd
- Sarah & Jessica Turney - Brilliant Blooms
- Sarah Nolen - Birdblack Design
- Sarah Ward - Stone Real Estate
- Sharyn Cleaver - Sharyn Cleaver Celebrant
- Shaz Harrison - Manic Organic
- Stacy Jane - Escabags
- Stephanie Rodden - Celebrate T21
- Tiarna Mueller - Huxley & Partners MMJ North
- Zoe Steele - Evolve Performance Studios
- Leanne Brailey - Brailey Real Estate T/A First National Real Estate Brailey
- Karen Meiring de Gonzalez - Skin Correctives
- The judges are:
- Business of the Year - Maralyn Young and Margaret Biggs
- Young Businesswoman of the Year - Amanda Tay and Virginia Wren
- Best Business - Joanne Danckwardt and Jenny Hirst
- Small Business - Graham Lancaster and Tracey Pascoe
- New Business - James Welch and Maree Kerr
- Home-based Business - Delyse Del Turco and Anthony Wise
- Innovation - Diana Foye and John Kerr
- Customer Service - Lisa McCosker and Philip Alcock
- Outstanding Commitment to the Community - Vi Blazevska and Ioanna Alexopoulos
- Executive Employee - Dianne Chalk and Leanne Smith
- Employee of the Year - Narelle Hawken and Gabrielle Andrews
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...