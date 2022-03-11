Hawks win over Phoenix won't mean Jack without win over Jumpers

news, latest-news, hawks, illawarra-hawks, nbl, antonius-cleveland, tasmania-jackjumpers

He almost singlehandedly turned his team's season on a dime, but Antonius Cleveland says it'll mean little if the Hawks can't roll the Jack Jumpers on Sunday. The Memphis native launched a personal blitzkrieg against the Phoenix last Sunday, cramming four points, two offensive boards and a steal into the final two minutes before three-quarter-time. It was part of a 12-0 run that saw the Hawks overturn a 10-point deficit and lead through three terms. They went on with it in the fourth to seal their best win of the season. Cleveland finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while his team finished with a breakthrough victory over a top-four rival for the first time this season. "It was big win. We were kind of waiting for one of those the whole year," Cleveland said. "We were 0-3 against the top teams so it was big to go in there and get one, especially on the road at a time like right now when it's getting down to the end of the season. "I got a chance to get a few rebounds and push [up the floor]. Whether we're up 10 or down 10 I'm going to try and make those plays, it just so happened that we were down at the time. "Goorj kind of got us fired up. [He said] 'we worked hard for this and we deserve to win'. All we had to do was finish. We just rallied behind that timeout and kept the run going into the fourth. "It felt good to get us back in it and get the momentum going our way by making plays individually, and then coming together as a team to finish it off." It looked every bit the turning point of the Hawks campaign, but Cleveland says they'll be right back behind the eight-ball should they drop Sunday's road clash to the NBL newbies this week. "We know it's a big game. If we don't get this game Sunday, then the Phoenix win really means nothing," Cleveland said. "I think we know that, we're really focused and we just want to keep improving defensively. Last game, defensively, we were pretty good. We want to build on that and everything else will take care of itself." Tasmania produced one of the best three-point shooting performances of the 40-minute era last time out against the Hawks, dropping 22 triples at a staggering 52 per cent clip. Import Josh Adams did the bulk of the damage with 8-11 from deep, while the Hawks were a collective 4-22 in response. Read more: The three minutes that could define the Hawks season Cleveland says the Hawks plan to get most of their points attacking the rim on Sunday, an approach that relies on defensive stops. "They shot the ball really well [last time], I think they made 22 threes," Cleveland said. "Their last game they only made about five threes so sometimes it goes like that. We just don't want to give them any open ones. "We want to make them make tough shots and, defensively, I think we'll be better than last time around, which will lead to some of them not being so open and we'll be able to get more stops." Sixth Man of the Year front-runner Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 19 points against the Phoenix, with the second unit contributing 33 points. Cleveland says that type of input has been a common denominator in the Hawks wins. "Isaac [White] is giving us a spark and I think we needed that. In the direction we were going we needed a jolt of energy and that's what Isaac's done," Cleveland said. "He's a professional. He hasn't been playing much but, at practice, he's the same every day so no one was surprised when he started to get in and make some shots. "The play we're getting from him, Harry [Froling], from Tim [Coenraad], coach (Goorjian) has been preaching that all along. He's been telling us we're going to need those guys throughout this thing. "Everything's just coming to light. The whole team knows they're all great players on the red [practice] team. They kick our butt every day so we're not surprised. "It's good to know we're deeper, playing better, and playing more guys." A win over the JackJumpers would square the Hawks home-away win ledger at 6-6, with Cleveland suggesting his team's well suited to the road. "I think this team likes being on the road, myself included," he said. "It's like us against the world. You get that kind of feeling and we enjoy that. From watching Tasmania games their crowd really gets behind them so we'll have a lot of people rooting against us. "I kind of like that. I know it gives me more energy so I'm looking forward to that." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/62e3d96d-7ce8-4a4a-8637-815bbc8b544f.jpg/r0_171_4342_2624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg