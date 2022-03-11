news, latest-news,

Austinmer parents are fearful a car will hit one of their children or another pedestrian due to a lack of footpaths and crossings, poor visibility, and driver frustration. Their area of concern is Hill Street and the point where it meets Balfour Road and Railway Avenue, which children and others use to walk to and from school, the railway station, and the Sublime Point walking track. Katherine Watson, a Hill Street resident and mother of three children aged 11, eight and five, said this was a "really dangerous convergence of roads". Read more: Nuclear waste 'must pass Wollongong without incident' Mrs Watson said there was no footpath along Hill Street, forcing children and others to walk along the side of the road. Once they reached the bottom of the street, she said, foliage obscured them from the view of motorists. There is also no pedestrian crossing across Balfour Street and no signage to advise drivers of pedestrians. Compounding all of this, Mrs Watson said, were works on Balfour Road, which was reduced to one lane and had temporary traffic lights to manage traffic. She said motorists often grew frustrated waiting at the lights and sped up coming out of the traffic lights, towards this intersection. Mrs Watson said the steepness of Hill Street meant some drivers also sped up in an attempt to climb it quicker. Read more: Dunmore sandmine shows heritage laws are broken, Yuin elder says "It gives me fear a car is going to come tearing up the street and hit a young child," she said. Mrs Watson said others had previously attempted to get Wollongong City Council to do something, without luck. She plans to take the community's concerns to the council meeting on Monday. "We really want our kids to be able to walk safely to and from school without any concerns of an unnecessary accident," Mrs Watson said. A Wollongong council spokesperson said there were no current plans to build a footpath on Hill Street. "Hill Street has been included in Council's footpath request list and will be prioritised against other new footpath requests," the spokesperson said. "With the allocated budget available for construction of new footpaths, sites are selected and prioritised based on several factors such as profile of the road, traffic volumes, residential density, the grade of the road and proximity to business and retails centres, educational facilities, hospitals and connection with public transport such as buses and trains." Read more: Albion Park Rail truckie avoids jail over retribution attack But they said the council would continue to work with Transport for NSW on improving pedestrian connections to train stations, including Austinmer Station. The spokesperson also said the council would look at the vegetation at the bottom of Hill Street. Work on Balfour Road, which will include fixing a retaining wall, upgrading the footpath and installing new pram ramps for pedestrians crossing Railway Avenue, is due to begin mid-year and finish by the end of the year. The spokesperson said the traffic lights and road barriers had been installed to limit stress on the failed retaining wall. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/7c38bde4-6c67-4168-8d71-db28fe4c488d.jpg/r0_287_5472_3379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg