A man with COVID-19 from Shellharbour has died while the region recorded 925 cases. The man was aged in his 90s and was vaccinated against the virus. Of the reported cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, 421 were recorded via PCR and 504 people submitted a positive RAT in the 24 hour period to 4pm Thursday. Read more: 'Stay home': Illawarra schools grapple with COVID outbreaks There were 559 cases in Wollongong, 166 cases in Shellharbour, 31 cases from Kiama and 169 cases in Shoalhaven. Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 14,034 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. Four women and three men died with one person aged in their 70s, one person was aged in their 80s and five people were in their 90s. Three people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, two people had received two doses and two people were not vaccinated. One person was from northern Sydney, one person was western Sydney, one person was from Eden, one person was from Wagga Wagga, the man from Shellharbour, one person was from Newcastle and one person was from Maitland. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,973. There are 998 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 39 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 991 patients were being cared for with ICU numbers remaining steady at 39. Of the new cases, 8418 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5616 came from PCR testing. Data from the latest weekly report indicates that reported cases of COVID-19 have increased in NSW, while hospital and intensive care unit admissions for people with COVID-19 have stabilised during the last two weeks after previously declining. Reported cases of COVID-19 in the state have increased from 9,466 on 4 March to 14,034 on Friday, a week later. Reported case rates continue to be highest in people aged 10-19 years. Most cases continue to be identified by rapid antigen test, particularly in regional areas. The Omicron variant is currently the dominant strain of concern circulating in the community, with both main sub-lineages of the Omicron variant circulating in NSW. NSW's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 56.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.1 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

