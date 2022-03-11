news, latest-news,

Football South Coast officials remain confident the clash between Coniston and Bulli will be played as planned on Saturday. The match is the only Illawarra Premier League fixture from this weekend still standing, with the five other games already washed out. Read more: Wilkshire pushing for second synthetic field It would take another deluge for the first grade clash between Coniston and Bulli not to go ahead, JJ Kelly Park holding up relatively well this week. The update comes as another weekend of cricket was washed out. Saturday was meant to be the final round of the South Coast competition, with semi-finals next weekend. While there is rain on the forecast, it is hoped clubs will be able to prepare pitches for finals. As it stands, Lake Illawarra have finished on top, with The Rail second. Kookas third, followed by Albion Park in fourth. The final round of the Cricket Illawarra competition is slated to be played next Saturday, before semi-finals on March 26. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/de9ce697-8d51-4c2c-86a8-0df4ecd00fc9.jpg/r0_265_5179_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg