UOW medical research receives $35,000 donation from Michael Tynan Challenge

Molecular health research in the Illawarra has received a significant boost, with $35,759 donated from the Michael Tynan Challenge. The funds will go towards work at the Molecular Horizons medical research facility at the University of Wollongong and will support work in molecular research, antimicrobial resistance and cancer research and drug development. Read more: 'Stay home': Illawarra schools grapple with COVID outbreaks The Michael Tynan Challenge, named after the founder of auto dealership Tynan Motors, raises funds to support medical research in the Illawarra. In its seven years, the fund has raised over one million dollars through events such as a Race Day, 30km Coastal Walk and Walk to Work. Tynan Motors director Ms Madeline Tynan said that the past two years had demonstrated how vital medical research is. "2021 was an extremely difficult year for everyone, but we're very thankful to those who were still able to support the Michael Tynan Challenge and help us raise almost $149,000 among uncertainties created by COVID-19," she said. Tynan Motors also supports the Michael Tynan Honours Scholarship, and in 2022 outstanding honours students will receive $2000 and their primary research supervisor will receive $000 to cover the student's project cost as part of the scholarship. Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science, Medicine and Health, professor Eileen McLaughlin said the partnership make a difference to people's lives. "We look forward to maintaining strong ties with the Tynan family as our vision of supporting and improving the health and wellbeing of our local communities remains alike."

