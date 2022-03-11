community, goulburn, steampunk

Despite torrential rain throughout the lead up to this year's Steampunk, the Victoriana Fair is full steam ahead. With little rain forecast for the weekend, the festival is going ahead with its full program, beginning Friday, March 11. The event will see an influx of splendid looking characters wandering around the Goulburn Historic Waterworks, where you can also tour the building and the engines it houses. Read more: Things to do around the Illawarra this weekend Having already been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions, organisers are pleased to announce that everything is going ahead as planned. This year's Steampunk fair will include temporary infrastructure for attendees, a pop-up camping area and an outdoor movie cinema, which was made possible by the $60,000 NSW Regional Events Acceleration Fund received from the government. You can start the Fair early on Friday at a Steampunk Carnival Hoop Dance Workshop from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at the Hume Conservatorium. Or, catch a movie and fire show at the outdoor cinema located at Seiffert Oval / Victoria Park. Over the weekend the mainstage will present a range of acts. The program is as follows: Sunday If you feel like walking, around the grounds you'll also find a variety of food stalls, face painting and entertainment. If you need a rest, there's also 'little trackless train rides' for $2 per person one way or horse and carriage rides for $5 per person one way. Devonshire Tea will also be provided by the Country Women's Association of Goulburn. Steampunk mixes the industrial age with futuristic imaginations, or how the future might have been imagined in the past. Come along to revel in the unique facility and its history, and envisage the old-world technology put to use in the future at the Steampunk and Victoriana Fair. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

