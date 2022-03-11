news, latest-news,

The Illawarra's Labor politicians say the federal government needs to open up more funding to repair and improve infrastructure in flood-affected areas. Whitlam MP Stephen Jones yesterday said all levels of government needed to work together to address the impacts of the natural disaster. Mr Jones said Wingecarribee Shire in the Southern Highlands had used over 800 tonnes of coal mix filling potholes. Read more: 'Everywhere has it': The Illawarra has a mould problem after all the rain But the flooding had turned potholes into craters, he said, referring to the sinkhole that opened up on the Illawarra Highway earlier this week and closed the road between Robertson and Moss Vale. "Band-aids aren't going to be good enough," he said. Mr Jones said councils were trying to support the needs of growing areas - such as West Dapto - with those of places relying on older infrastructure, like the northern Illawarra. "The councils are juggling balls, trying to manage the needs of one community, while fixing up a problem somewhere else," he said. "At some point in time a ball's going to drop - it dropped last week. Our roads got smashed, our water infrastructure has shown it couldn't cope with the load." Under disaster recovery funding arrangements, funded by both the federal and state governments, flood-affected councils - including Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee and Wollondilly - are eligible for $1 million each for urgent works. Read more: 'Like an earthquake': Disbelief over extent of Shoalhaven flood damage The federal and NSW governments say there is also funding for the clean-up and removal of flood-related damage, debris and green waste. The joint funding pledged to affected areas so far has reached $986.4 million, including payments for individuals and businesses as well as councils. "Working together we are able to respond to the needs of the community as recovery starts, and I am continuing to work with my state counterparts to get the right support delivered to our communities," Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience Minister Bridget McKenzie said. Mr Jones and his colleagues, outgoing Cunningham MP Sharon Bird and Cunningham candidate Alison Byrnes, thanked emergency services for their work over the course of the floods. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/b891b7cf-15d5-4ebd-8aa0-c2a801483c6a.jpg/r0_545_5472_3637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg