Dragons up for the real thing on the back of strong trial form

His side is suddenly everyone's favourite top-eight 'smokey', but Dragons coach Anthony Griffin isn't feeling any extra extra burden of expectation ahead of his side's season-opening clash with the Warriors on Saturday. A dismal end to last season and a measured approach to off-season recruitment saw the Dragons placed among the wooden spoon contenders when premiership markets first opened in December. That discussion has shifted dramatically following an impressive drought-breaking Charity Shield victory over South Sydney a fortnight ago, though form is a notoriously unreliable gauge of a side's regular-season prospects. Defending premiers Penrith turned in an emphatic round-one demolition of Manly on Thursday night just a fortnight after copping a 36-0 trial hiding at the hands of Parramatta. The proof is always in the round one pudding, but Griffin feels his first-up 17 is as ready as it can be to begin its campaign. "We had a good preparation and the off-season's been good," Griffin said. "The first trial against Parramatta wasn't quite what we wanted to see, particularly the first 20 minutes, but the first 40 minutes at Mudgee [against Souths] was pleasing. "They're only trials but we got a fair bit out of it. It's never a guarantee you're going to do well. Obviously the level will go up a lot on Saturday but I just want to keep building on what we're been doing. "We've obviously got a couple of guys there in [George] Burgess and [Tariq] Sims who aren't ready but I think we're as good as we can be. Expectations are on everyone in round one, everyone's waiting to play, so it'll be good to get up there and get it moving." The Warriors will be headlined by the returning Shaun Johnson and have snapped a long-running trend of round-one outs in recent years, producing a 19-6 win over eventual finalists Gold Coast in their opener last season. The Dragons last victory of 2021 came over the Warriors in round 16, a golden-point field goal from Corey Norman all that could seperate the two sides in an 85-minute grind. Griffin's expecting a similar hard slog in predicted harsh conditions on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday. "Their round-one game last year against the Gold Coast they hardly got two passes wide of the ruck," Griffin said. "They were really disciplined and methodical with the ball and that's how you need to play in round one. You need to earn your points and work your way into the season. "I think they'll do exactly the same [on Saturday]. I expect them to be really clean and direct again. It'll end up being a bit of a war of attrition by the end, it's going to be 30 degrees. "They're always a tough team to play. With Shaun Johnson back there now to help [Kodi] Nikorima, [Addin] Fonua-Blake's re-signed, they've got a real platform there. "They're a high quality side, they've got their scheme in attack that they stick to and they've got a high completion rate." Read more: Grand plan no longer a pipe dream for Dragons new generation While the Dragons have the benefit of strong trial form, the deluge that hit the entire east coast over the last fortnight has denied the Warriors a similar lead-in. It's not ideal for his opposition, but Griffin dismissed it as a factor. "These days, right across the league, everyone's really well conditioned," he said. "The Warriors, like us, missed the playoffs last year so they've had a long off-season. They would've liked to have another hit-out but I don't think it gives us an edge at all conditioning-wise. "It's about working your way into the season. Penrith [on Thursday] did it more with their defence than anything. They scored a lot of points but they just made a decision that they were going to be relentless defensively. "They're simple little targets you have to have at this stage of the year to work yourself into the game." Much of the renewed optimism around the club's finals prospects centres on the crop of emerging stars that will be represented by the likes of Talatau Amone, Tyrell Sloan and Cody Ramsey this weekend. It's a group that's been likened favourably to local juniors Penrith brought through en route to becoming the competition benchmark, but Griffin says those comparisons are "a long bow" at present. "Penrith are a fantastic club and a lot of those players you saw playing last night have played in two grand finals and are up to a hundred games or five years in the league," Griffin said. "They've been through a lot of their growth and their teething problems. Our guys, there's no pressure on them at all other than they're still learning how to play at this level. "To have a successful side you've got to produce your own players. We've just started that here, that Penrith side last night are a fantastic side and they've been at it a long time now." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

