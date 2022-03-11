news, latest-news,

An Illawarra man who broke into the home of a 61-year-old widow then racked up a $7,800 debt on her credit cards while she slept has avoided further jail time on sentence after a judge accepted his nine months on remanded was sufficient enough punishment for his crimes. Matthew Hill and a second, unidentified man, broke into the woman's Albion Park Rail home one night in early August 2020 while she slept alone inside the premises. She told police she woke the next morning to discover the front door of the house wide open and her handbag and Volkswagon Golf had been taken. She accessed her online banking and saw several unauthorised transactions had been made on her credit cards overnight. Read more: Driver who struck and killed teen in Barrack Heights found guilty The woman contacted police to report the incident. Hill was quickly identified and apprehended the following day. He was in possession of an illegal gel pistol at the time of his arrest, police said. The 31-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter, along with a host of dishonesty offences and possession of an unauthorised pistol. He was remanded in custody for nine months until being released on strict bail. He subsequently pleaded guilty to the break and enter and gun charge and faced Wollongong District Court on Friday for sentencing. Hill told the court he had been addicted to drugs at the time of the offending but had since participated in rehab and had been clean for 10 months. "I feel the best I've felt in years," he told the court, promising never to return to drug taking again. "I'm not going back to that life." He apologised to the victim, saying he was ashamed of his behaviour. "What if someone did that to my mum? I'm shamed of it," he said. The court heard Hill had a casual job as a baker in Newcastle, had a support worker under the National Disability Insurance Scheme and hoped to get formal qualifications in baking. Judge Andrew Haesler spared Hill further time behind bars, instead sentencing him to a two-year community-based intensive correction order. He noted Hill's intellectual disability lowered his moral culpability and said he was satisfied the community could be adequately protected without returning Hill to custody. Hill was supported in court by several family members.

