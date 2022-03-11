Person trapped after crash on Princes Highway, Unanderra

news, latest-news,

Emergency services are working to free a man trapped in a vehicle following a two-car crash in Unanderra on Friday afternoon. The two vehicles collided on the Princes Highway, near the intersection with Five Islands Road, shortly before 3pm. One person, a man in his 40s, is uninjured while another, in his 60s, is trapped. However, it is understood he is still in the vehicle because of confinement and not due to the nature of his injuries. He will be taken to Wollongong Hospital. It appears southbound traffic is affected.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/70d477cc-b25b-4152-aa3c-9d2bc95a705c.jpg/r2_0_597_336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg