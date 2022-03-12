subscribers-only,

The Illawarra Mercury today tells the story of Claire Ashman who escaped the clutches of the infamous Nowra cult, the Order of Saint Charbel. Claire's story is one of bravery in the face of abuse. She was a mother trying to protect her eight children and a woman who had been so removed from society that she later had to learn how to do some of the simplest tasks that we take for granted in our modern world. The mum, who now lives in Brisbane, shared how she was worked to exhaustion. The photographs of Claire during her days living at a caravan park in Camblewarra show a thin young woman bent over in submission. Claire was able to make her escape after Little Pebble was charged with sexual assault and later jailed. His arrest led to Claire slowly waking up to the spell she had been under, and piece by piece, she built up the self-belief and strength to leave. We can never fully put ourselves in Claire's shoes, but we can admire what she has achieved since choosing to walk away from an abusive home. Claire has built a new life for her and her now grown-up children. She is studying for a degree in religion and sociology at the University of Queensland, and she is an advocate for women in sects. She says what she has been through has helped her help others rather than leave her broken. We've chosen to use a photograph of Claire (below) as she is now. She's been through enough, now is the time for us to look forward to the future with her.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/c38366f4-0dd6-4816-9560-1cf749bb7079.jpg/r8_100_1734_1075_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg