The heartbroken family of a man found dead inside his Lake Illawarra home are still searching for answers six months after police ruled his death was suspicious. Not only are they grieving the loss of Matthew Davis, but not knowing why he died or who could have killed him, means the family have no closure and are left with only questions. The 31-year-old's body was found with significant injuries in his Thomas Street home on the night of August 23 last year. Read more: Albion Park Rail truckie avoids jail time over retribution attack This week investigators re-appealed for anyone with information to come forward, but have not yet declared the case a homicide. Detectives want to speak to any people who might have noticed anything suspicious in Thomas Street and the surrounding area on the night of Monday, August 23. Now his mother Leanne Bailey and close cousin Rebecca Goodwin are pleading with members of the public to help give them a sense of peace. "I have no suspicions," Ms Bailey said. "He was well liked by everyone. Matt was close to his family and mates. I can't think of anyone who would want to hurt him. "He was not a fighter, he would talk his way out of any situation. I have no idea who did this." Ms Goodwin said she and Matt's grandmother who lives in Mt Warrigal had no idea what happened to him. "We don't understand," she said. "The circumstances are heartbreaking. "We had no idea his death was suspicious. Initially we thought he had died due to his health conditions. "We have no clue what happened to him." Ms Bailey said the last time she had spoken to Matt was on the Saturday, two days before his body was discovered. They spoke for half an hour where they had a "good chat" and "everything was fine", she told the Mercury. But when she called Matt the next day, his phone went to voicemail. On the Monday she contacted one of Matt's best mates who also hadn't heard from him so he went around to his house and discovered the shocking scene. "I was absolutely devastated. He was my only child," Ms Bailey said. It wasn't until some weeks later that the family were informed police were treating Matt's death as suspicious. Ms Bailey and Ms Goodwin are asking for anyone with information to call the police. "We need to get to the bottom of what happened so we can find some form of peace," Matt's mother said. "I am holding out hope that some information comes to light. That is all I have got. "Hopefully someone knows something and they say something. We just need to find that person or people." Matt grew up in the Lake Illawarra area, attending Oak Flats High School. He used to live with his father who passed away in 2020. Ms Bailey said her son was a "bit of a loner" but loved his friends, mates and playing poker. Ms Goodwin said Matt was particularly close with their Nan. He used to do anything for his grandparents, including running errands and taking them to appointments. His mother described Matt as "good all-round bloke" who never said a bad word about anyone, and he had good morals and values. "He had a good sense of humour and was very close to his family," she said. Ms Goodwin remember her cousin was "always bubbly and joking". "He loved to get into arguments with our Nan when he knew he was right and he would come out with the most ridiculous statements," she said. "He was always happy and very trusting of people. In high school he found the most amazing group of friends who were all close with my Nan. "We grew up together as we were only 6 months apart in age. "Matt played soccer as a kid and his Dad coached the team. "I remember his first job was working at Dominos and he was so excited. He liked to celebrate the milestones. He always tried to make the best of circumstances. "He loved spending time with his family too." Ms Goodwin said her Nan was "Matt's rock his entire life". "They saw each almost every second day," she said. "She is crushed after he passed. She has no idea what happened and misses him terribly. It has been really hard for her." In October last year, police appealed for information from the public after the information received from a post-mortem did not satisfy investigators that Matt died of natural causes. "We have received information there was some type of disturbance or altercation at the address between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on the Saturday before Mr Davis was found," Detective Chief Inspector Glen Broadhead said at the time. "We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard something, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the street at that time, to come forward." Police are yet to realise Matt's cause of death and investigations continue. Anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

