Sims to make injury return via NSW Cup

sport, dragons-den, tariq-sims, dragons, nrl, anthony-griffin, george-burgess, st-george-illawarra

They were notable absences from the Dragons team sheet, but coach Anthony Griffin says George Burgess and Tariq Sims weren't considered for round one as both make their way back from injury. The duo will form one of the most decorated front-row pairings to ever grace the NSW Cup when they pack down for the Dragons second grade side at Kellyville Park on Saturday. It's part of a long-game for Burgess as he looks to make a return to elite rugby league following surgery on a chronic hip injury that looked to have forced him into early retirement before attempting an NRL comeback in Wollongong. Sims' absence from the round-one lineup was notable given the club has informed the incumbent NSW back-rower his services won't be required beyond this season. The 32-year-old's request to open discussions about a possible extension at the end of last season was knocked back, with the club informing him he was free to leave immediately should he find another club interested in his services. Read more: Dragons up for the real thing on the back of strong trial form It saw eyebrows raised at his omission on Tuesday, but Griffin said it was simply a matter of a limited preparation, with Sims only returning to full training this week after multiple calf injuries kept him out of both the club's trial matches. "It wasn't hard to overlook him, he's just not ready," Griffin said when asked if it was a tough call. "He did his first full week of training this week after three calf tears. "I spoke to Tariq last week with consultation with the physios and it's just a track we've been on now for a few weeks. He hasn't been able to trial and this week's the first week he's been able to do a full week of training. "He's got a rehab plan to play some game time [in reserve grade] so that wasn't [a] difficult [decision]. "We just need to manage him and make sure, when he does get on the field with us that it's for the right reasons, not because we're trying to rush him at the moment to win a game. The last thing we want is for him to snap his calf and be out for six weeks. "They've both got a plan tomorrow in minutes and targets they need to hit. They'll get through that individually."

