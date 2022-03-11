Illawarra Highway closure at Macquarie Pass next week

news, latest-news,

Motorists are advised the Illawarra Highway will be closed for two days this week between Tourist Road and Yellow Rock Road for emergency investigation work to be carried out. The road will be closed in both directions on Tuesday March 15 and Wednesday March 16 between 9am and 3pm, weather permitting. Read more: 'Not fit for purpose': Warrigal Warilla aged care home to close Detours for light vehicles will be in place via Jamberoo Mountain Road, adding an additional 10 minutes to travel times. Vehicles over 7.5 meters or 12 tonnes will need to detour via Hume Motorway, Picton Road and M1 Princes Motorway, adding up to an additional 30 minutes to travel times. Property access will be maintained throughout the work. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/85e3a938-e855-454c-80f3-8838e9d6bdbb.jpg/r115_0_1083_547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg