Boral has begun work on Stage 5 of the Dunmore sand mine, despite the federal Environment Minister still considering an application for Aboriginal heritage protection of the site, in a move that local elders say shows that Aboriginal heritage protection legislation is failing. Yuin woman Aunty Sharralyn Robinson, a former CEO of the Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council, said the current legislation was broken. "I'm very disappointed in the legislation of this country," she said. "I think it's really sad when the legislation we have in place is failing this country when it comes to future generations." During early investigative excavations of the future sand mine, a number of Indigenous artefacts have been found, a fact acknowledged by all parties. Read more: Nuclear waste must pass Wollongong without incident, says ACF The site is also thought to overlap with the location of the Minnamurra massacre, where on October 1, 1818 Lieutenant Weston, of Dapto, and Corneilus O'Brien, of Yallah, shot and killed at least six Aboriginal people. The mine expansion has also been resisted on environmental grounds, due to damage to wetlands and the potential from subsidence from the adjacent tip and subsequent water contamination. These concerns were addressed through the NSW planning process and the project received state sign-off in 2020. NSW Independent MLC Justin Field said the current proponent-led planning process operates on the assumption that a project should proceed, with modifications. "I think where the planning system really struggles is drawing red lines in saying actually, you know what, no, that just shouldn't go there." Boral advised locals in February that work would resume on February 21 and that this would include stripping soils to enable the construction of a dredge pond and a barrier between the works area and the salvage area. Work has commenced in advance of a determination by the federal environment minister of whether the site was a significant Aboriginal area or object under threat of injury or desecration. The Minister had denied an emergency stop-work application in 2021. In a fact sheet, Boral said it was satisfied that work had been done to address the issue. "Boral has considered the applications made under sections 10 and 12 and believes it has addressed the issues raised through the extensive public consultation process which started in 2018." Following the destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves and the loss of evidence of 46,000 of Aboriginal settlement in Australia, the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia investigated Australia's heritage protection legislation. In its final report, A Way Forward, the committee found that legislation at a state and federal level was inadequate. "Case studies throughout the report demonstrate that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have suffered the loss of their cultural heritage sites at the hands of development by many industries for generations. Despite the national current awareness, and condemnation, of these destructive acts, they are ongoing," the report's authors wrote. The committee recommended that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act be amended to be based on the protection of cultural heritage, rather than its destruction. A federal Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment spokesperson said the government was implementing the findings of the report. "A key initiative of the government since the Juukan Inquiry was finalised has been to enter into a partnership with the First Nations Heritage Protection Alliance to undertake consultation on indigenous cultural heritage and identify options for reform," the spokesperson said. For Ms Robinson, who is involved in the appeal to the Minister for the Environment, the saga is another reminder of the lack of faith she has in the legislation designed to protect Aboriginal heritage. "Why is it we as the people have to continue to struggle, fight to protect heritage? Why is that? In our own country?" To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/730b1291-9842-4575-85ea-215a0766ed11.jpg/r0_228_4474_2756_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg