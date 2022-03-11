news, latest-news,

An Albion Park truckie has avoided time behind bars for forcing his way into a Blackbutt home and attacking a young man he believed responsible for stealing $24,000 worth of motorbikes. Dean Alan McGaw, 33, told Wollongong District Court on Friday he felt angry and violated at discovering unknown people had broken into his garage on January 13 last year and stolen three motorbikes. McGaw said within hours of the theft, friends were contacting him on social media offering up potential culprits. He and a mate confronted one of the suspects at his home that afternoon, telling the young man's father "if we don't get [the bikes] back, people are going to be punished." Read more: Baker admits breaking into window's home at Albion Park Rail The court heard McGaw returned to the home that evening and made further threats, then returned again 24 hours later. During the last visit, CCTV footage from inside the home captured McGaw and two other men dragging the boy to the ground and kicking and punching him. One of the boy's older brothers tried to intervene but was hit with a metal pole. The three intruders shouted a warning to the family to return the motorbikes before leaving the property. The matter was subsequently reported to police and McGaw was arrested five days later. In court on Friday, McGaw admitted he'd been wrong to take the law into his own hands. "It was the most stupidest thing I've done in me (sic) life," he said. "I shouldn't have been there. I should have left it to the police officers." Judge Andrew Haesler found McGaw was not a danger to the community and was unlikely to reoffend. "I'm sure this brush with the law will be his last," he said. "I don't believe he's a threat to the community." He sentenced McGaw to a 28-month intensive correction order, to be served in the community. As part of the order, McGaw must complete 250 hours of unpaid community service work. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/da5c4fb8-24dd-4b2b-a4fc-599e7cf9567c.jpg/r0_36_2551_1477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg