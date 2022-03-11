news, latest-news,

She may have fallen short of a memorable victory in the Kembla Grange Classic, but Kerry Parker's Hope In Your Heart remains on track for April's Australian Oaks. The horse finished second behind Chris Waller's Pretty Amazing in the 1600-metre Group 3 race for three-year-old fillies. John Sargent's Gin Martini was third. Read more: Price, Parker stables set for final leg of Flemington journey This year's edition was run at Goulburn after heavy rain forced the abandonment of Friday's Kembla Grange meeting. Parker has long eyed the Oaks for Hope In Your Heart, with the trainer likely to use the Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill on March 26 as a lead-in run. "It was a terrific run," Parker said. "To run second in a Group race, you've got to be pretty happy. The winner is a smart horse and I loved the way she attacked the line. "She warrants a chance at the Vinery. She's going to come up against some very good fillies, but there are good signs today to push on to that race." Should she line up in the Oaks, Hope In Your Heart will likely be set for a repeat battle with Pretty Amazing. Waller stable representative Jack Pilkington was pleased with the filly's effort and said she'll enjoy stepping up over further ground. "She's a real Oaks type of filly," Pilkington told Sky Racing. "This kind of distance is just getting her nicely prepared as she steps out in trip." Meanwhile, Sally Pops and Travest booked their place in the Provincial/Midway Championships final. Gwenda Markwell's Highballer was third in the heat, falling just short of qualifying for the $500,000 race. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

