Multi-vehicle crash on Mount Ousley causes traffic delays

Southbound traffic may be subject to delays in Mount Ousley Road at Cataract, floowing a four-vehicle accident. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the accident occurred shortly before 6pm on Friday. "No one is trapped; one patient is being assessed by NSW Ambulance now," the spokesperson said shortly after the accident. Police and Fire and rescue crews are also on scene. The Traffic Authority advises motorists to drive slowly and take care in the area. More information as it comes to hand. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/abe52aab-7d42-4cf2-b2a3-87f1c6d99a0d.jpg/r2_0_937_528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg