More vigilance needed to stop building site runoff during rain: Lord Mayor

news, latest-news,

Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has called for greater vigilance from construction companies when it comes to sediment control and runoff during rain. In the recent deluge, dirt, soil, sand and mud washed from numerous Wollongong building sites onto roads, drains and waterways. In Wombarra, residents raised concerns in late February about a massive red stain washing into the ocean from the "Wombarra Vista" townhouse development site next to Coledale Hospital. The council fined contractor Menai Civil $8000 for pollution of waters. Read more: The Illawarra suburbs identified as most at risk from flooding and climate change In a Lord Mayoral minute at Monday's council meeting, Cr Bradbery will highlight this issue, calling on the the council to reiterate the importance of increased vigilance and monitoring of sediment control during wet weather. "This has been a particular problem during the recent wet weather," Cr Bradbery said, in council business papers. "The requirements for managing sediment on building sites are set through development consents, Complying Development Certificates and regulation. "The majority of those in the construction industry take these obligations seriously, however council should highlight the importance of increased vigilance and monitoring of sediment control during wet weather." He has recommended that the council contact and engage local building companies, project supervisors, private certifiers and relevant building industry peak bodies to highlight the need for greater vigilance and increased monitoring of onsite sediment control, particularly during rain. Read more: How a 'red waterfall' spoiled the sea Cr Bradbery said the council should focus upon the need for planning to manage the increased frequency of heavy intense rainfall events, erosion and runoff, especially in the period between clearing and demolition and the start of construction. At the same council meeting, councillors are set to adopt a Climate Change Adaptation Plan, which sets out how the city must adapt to increased flooding, bushfires, drought, storms and sea level rise due to global warming. The plan warns that the naturally variable rainfall pattern of the Illawarra will be exacerbated as the world heats up, which floods which have created the runoff problem will become more frequent. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/a5dbdbd2-5b1b-4cd2-a79c-e10faf7fb494.jpeg/r0_241_5212_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg