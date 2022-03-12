Dragons NRLW: Rain-soaked debut worth the grind for Browne

sport, dragons-den, dragons, st-george-illawarra, nrlw, nrl, jamie-soward, keele-browne

It came at a waterlogged WIN Stadium, but Dragons rookie Keele Browne would have played under water if it meant making her NRLW debut. The Milton-Ulladulla product's maiden top-grade outing last Sunday came after fellow young-gun Jamie Chapman was ruled out of the clash with the Eels with lingering concussion symptoms. Chapman returns this week, but Browne retains a spot in the 17 in shifting to the wing in the place of Madi Bartlett who plead guilty to a biting charge at the judiciary this week and copped a one-game ban. In what is a major blow ahead of a clash with reigning premiers Brisbane, skipper Kezie Apps and rep back-rower Talei Holmes were both cut from coach Jamie Soward's amended squad on Saturday. The pair are still nursing hand injuries that kept them out of last week's victory, with Corrimal Cougars product Chantel Tugaga to make her NRLW debut from the bench. For Browne, last week's win over Parramatta was her first game since June last year, when the delta outbreak of COVID-19 pulled the handbrake on the Helensburgh Tigers finals charge. "It's amazing. It was good to just finally get a game in. It'd been so long. Everyone [else] got their hit-out the week before but it was good to see round one from the sideline and take it all in. "It let me come into round two knowing what to expect in a way. I found on Tuesday at training and I was pretty shocked but it did give me preparation time which was good. "If it came earlier, then that it's probably too long to think about it. I can be a bit of a stresser but, when it comes to preparation, you just have to slow it down and remember all you've done to prepare for it. "You have to remind yourself, 'I've trained for this, I'm prepared and try not to overthink it." It was certainly a long time coming, through a season in development and then a postponement of the 2021 season that sparked fears it could be scrapped all together. It was frustrating for those like Browne on the fringe of the elite level, but it wasn't hard to find some silver linings. "I think it's worked a little bit in our favour from one perspective," she said. "We've had the time to prepare, we're not just rushed into competition. We ended up having a really long preseason and I think you can see that in the women's game this season. "Everyone's really fit and strong and ready to take it to the next level. "I think it makes it more rewarding, the harder you have to work and the longer you have to wait, because you now how much effort's gone into it and how much it means. That's how you stick at it. "The games are going to come, it was just a waiting game through COVID.You just have to remind yourself what the end goal is and when the time comes you know you're ready." Read more: Classy Pearson proving one tough mudder Soward lost nothing in deploying Browne at centre, the 19-year-old shortening up some rivals in a faultless defensive effort that proved crucial in the atrocious conditions. "It goes so quick you don't really remember, but it was good to finally get some contact in," she said. "At training it's all technique and, there's still some hard hits, but in the game it's about making those decisions. "It's something I was a bit nervous about, not knowing what kind of level NRLW would be contact-wise, but it's always just footy, it's just that step up. "I'd never played in conditions anything like that. I'd call it torrential rain, we couldn't even see what was happening. I felt sorry for the halves there trying to ball-play but that's footy, you have to play what's in front of you and play to the conditions. "It was game where you just have to switch on and play your role and I think [the win] showed our team can do that and it really brought out then character in her team." The conditions certainly did nothing to dampen the spirits of her personal support crew, certainly the biggest on deck for the Wollongong triple-header. "There were a few surprises I didn't know were coming," she said. "I had 24 tickets and there were a few friends that had come with their own tickets so I probably had 30 there which was awesome." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/b540ff62-7b7b-402e-b6ca-8e8d4654d5a6.jpeg/r0_339_1080_949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg