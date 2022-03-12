news, latest-news,

An Illawarra woman has been granted bail after she was caught allegedly driving drunk and dangerously with an unrestrained child in the car on Friday night. Police received multiple calls about 5.40pm on Friday about a blue Holden Trax allegedly swerving across the road and mounting gutters while driving north on Shellharbour Road, Warilla. Police commenced inquiries to locate the vehicle. Read more: Grieving family of slain Lake Illawarra man searches for answers About 7.10pm, officers attached to Lake Illawarra Highway Patrol found the Holden on Northcliffe Drive, Warrawong. When the driver, Leah Rachael Mathein, allegedly failed to stop as directed, police commenced a pursuit. The alleged low-speed pursuit continued for about six kilometres before Mathein stopped near the intersection of Windang Road and Boronia Avenue, Windang. A child was found unrestrained in the front-passenger seat, physically unharmed but extremely distressed, police alleged. The 46-year-old driver was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where she returned an alleged breath analysis reading of 0.263, which is more than five times over the legal blood alcohol driving limit. Methein's driver's licence was immediately suspended and her vehicle was confiscated for three months. Mathein was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, high-range drink driving, drive with unrestrained child passenger, and not stopping when directed. Mathein appeared in the Wollongong Bail Court on Saturday where she sought release. In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Kingston opposed bail noting Mathein's poor driving history and the seriousness of the charges. Mathein's defence lawyer noted his client had difficult circumstances in her life and she turned to alcohol to medicate. He said she had an alcohol problem but was willing to address her addiction. The lawyer also said the defence case would call into question Mathein's knowledge that she was involved in an alleged police pursuit. He also noted his client had previously been compliant with previous court orders when she was disqualified from driving. Mathein was granted bail to appear in Port Kembla Local Court on March 30. Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/23e1c548-7ccf-40f0-aabd-f833101e785e.jpg/r0_527_4032_2805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg