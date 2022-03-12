NSW Health recommends mask use indoors as weekly cases increase

news, latest-news,

NSW Health is urging eligible people to get their booster shots and wear a mask indoors where social distancing is not possible, as case numbers continue to rise across the state. There were 12,850 cases reported in NSW in the latest 24 hour period, with four deaths also reported, which is up from the 9,466 cases reported a week ago. There were 839 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District Three people were aged in their 70s, and one person was aged in their 90s, and all four people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The health department said data provided in the latest weekly report indicates that reported cases of COVID-19 have increased in NSW. "Hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions for people with COVID-19 have stabilised during the last two weeks after previously declining," they said. Earlier this week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard called this week's rise in cases "concerning" and said preliminary modelling showed daily cases could double in the next four to six weeks. He said the BA.2 version of the Omicron variant was becoming the dominant strain of the virus, and there was likely to be an increase in case numbers through March, April and into May. Public health experts at the budget hearing said BA.2 was more transmissible and could affect people more quickly, but that there was not evidence that it was any more severe clinically. In Saturday's COVID-19 update, health officials said the Omicron variant remains dominant in the NSW community, with both main sub-lineages of the Omicron variant (BA.1 and BA.2) identified. "We know how COVID-19 is spread and we know what controls it, so we know how we can act as an individual to protect ourselves and our loved ones, as well as the older and more vulnerable members of our community," the update said. "We can take four simple precautions to protect each other. "Please get your booster vaccine, get a test and isolate immediately if you have any COVID symptoms, use a mask in indoor settings where you cannot maintain a safe physical distance from others [and] clean your hands regularly." According to Nine Newspapers, an internal document from NSW Health has recommended the reintroduction of mandatory indoor masks, density limits, a ban on singing and dancing, and a return to working from home ahead of daily COVID-19 cases reaching a projected 25,000. But, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Mr Hazzard said he was "not at all keen" to reintroduce the rules, which would be a "last resort" despite concerns about Omicron BA.2. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/ffac4584-a16d-453a-93ec-7f7505e77355.jpeg/r2_1_940_531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg