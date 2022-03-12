Dragons banish barbecue ghost with win over the Warriors

sport, dragons-den,

It lacked some polish, but St George Illawarra snapped a lingering eight-game losing streak with a 28-16 win over the Warriors to open their 2022 account on Saturday night. In an opening round that had made smart money look foolish, the Dragons were the first bookies favourites to get up over the opening weekend, a hat-trick to Mikaele Ravalawa the difference in a contest with its fair share of ebbs and flows. The Dragons produced an opening 20 minutes that justified the optimism that followed them into a fresh season, a subsequent 40 that showed why plenty are tipping another year without finals footy, and a final 20 that sealed a win. The wash-up provided no ringing endorsement of either prediction, with next week's clash with reigning premiers Penrith to provide a more realistic gauge of where they're really at. Either way, for a team that hadn't tasted victory since July last year, a win was more than satisfactory for coach Anthony Griffin. Highly-touted youngster Tyrell Sloan had a major hand in three of his side's five tries in a standout effort at the back. He also gifted the Warriors their first four-pointer, but there was certainly more upside to the mixed bag you'd expect from a guy just six games into his NRL career. Barring an error on kickoff reception, Ravalawa was the Dragons best, with all three of his four-pointers requiring brute stregnth and finishing nous in a game that could've gone either way. It is one the Warriors will feel they let slip after reeling in a 12-0 deficit to hit the front at 16-12 before a stunning implosion invited the Dragons back into the match. In his first outing in Warriors garb since 2018, Shaun Johnson had some moments of brilliance, and others he'd like to have back. He produced a brilliant 40-20 and the final pass for the go-ahead try to Eliesa Katoa six minutes into the second half but, like his side, capitulated from there. A cross-field kick from deep inside his own half that turned over possession and opened the door for Ravalawa's third try proved the telling moment 14 minutes from time. They're all important, but early-season victories don't come more crucial given Griffin's side will take on the high flying Panthers at Kogarah on Friday. "Last year's last year, it's a different group so it [just] means two points," Griffin said. "We could have easily got beaten out there tonight, we put ourselves in a really tough position, but we got two points, it was a good win, and we'll move on. "Once they got in front of us I thought we played some of our best football, not [in] execution in attack, but in intensity just to get ourselves back into the game. "Obviously they haven't played a lot of footy together and we saw that tonight in patches. "It's going to take us a while to get into a real groove but the most pleasing thing was the way we knuckled down once we got behind. "It's round one and you want to get away to a good start. It's really hard to win away, as you've seen over the weekend. "In the end we completed enough sets and we were a bit too strong." The Dragons had their first try after Sloan gave Ravalawa some open space down the right-hand touch-line for the opening points. Zac Lomax nailed the sideline conversion in the breezy conditions for a 6-0 lead after just seven minutes. Sloan had his fingerprints all over the Dragons next four-pointer, turning Jack Bird inside for his side's second try. Lomax converted again to extend the margin to 12. The Warriors hit back when both Ben Hunt and Sloan let a grubber from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak roll in their own in-goal, the Warriors flyer planting one of the easier four-pointers of his career. Johnson's attempt at the extras was waved away, leaving the Dragons with an eight-point cushion after 14 minutes. The Warriors drew closer when Josh Curran strolled through a gaping hole in the Dragons defensive line, with Wade Egan looming in support for his side's second try under the posts. Johnson nailed the easy extras to cut the margin back to two with eight minutes left before the break. It gave all the momentum to the Warriors before a late penalty let Lomax take a four-point lead into halftime. Read more: Rain-soaked debut all worth it for Browne Johnson made good use of the heavy breeeze at his back early in the second half, producing a 40-20 and the subsequent short-ball for Katoa's try six minutes into the second stanza. Johnson coverted for a four-point lead, with the Warriors looking well in command until back-to-back errors from Addin Fonua-Blake and Watene-Zelezniak saw the hit-back from Ravalawa 11 minutes later. The Fijian flyer quickly turned villain with a fumble from the ensuing kickoff, but righted the ship when he completed a hat-trick off what's becoming a customary flickpass from Lomax with 14 minutes left. Lomax couldn't add the extras, keeping the margin at just six as the game headed down the final stretch. It was Sloan who broke the game open from there, with Mbye strolling across on the back of a break from the young No. 1 with six minutes left. It proved the dagger blow, with the Dragons sprinting through the tape to notch a solid first-up win. A hamstring injury to Aaron Woods was the only major headache for Griffin post-match, though he'll have no shortage of replacement options given Tariq Sims and George Burgess both ran around in reserve grade earlier on Saturday. "I didn't know he'd have a hamstring problem but he's found one," Griffin said. "I don't think it's too bad. I think it's just a strain but we'll know more over the next 48 hours."

