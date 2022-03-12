news, latest-news,

Motorists are reminded there will be major road closures on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning after a ship docked in Port Kembla carrying reprocessed radioactive waste. The waste will be unloaded and transported during a police operation overnight to the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)'s interim waste storage facility in Lucas Heights. The waste - encased in molten glass, canisters and steel casks - left the United Kingdom on January 20 on a specialist nuclear vessel, bound for Port Kembla. Read more: Nuclear waste must pass Wollongong without incident, says ACF A shipment of the waste, which stems from Australia's production of nuclear medicine and other products, docked at the port about 11.30am on Saturday. There was a large land, air and sea police presence at the port including PolAIr, maritime police officers on jetski and in large and inflatable vessels, as well as officers on the ground, ensuring the safe entry of the ship. A small crowd of people gathered to watch the ship dock, with some fisherman surprised at police presence. Live Traffic reports the police operation will see major roads closed between Port Kembla and Lucas Heights for an "oversize vehicle movement". Closures will be in place on the northbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway between West Wollongong and Waterfall, up Mount Ousley from 11:30pm and 4am. Southbound traffic on the M1 will remain unaffected. Motorists are being diverted northbound along Memorial Drive through to Bulli Pass, then Princes Highway to Waterfall. This detour is not suitable for B-doubles which should travel before the closure commences or delay their journey. Heathcote Road from Heathcote to Lucas Heights, and New Illawarra Road between Lucas Heights and Menai will also be closed between 1am and 4am on Sunday. Diversion for Heathcote Road require drivers to travel on the Princes Hwy, River Rd, Menai Rd, Alfords Point Rd, Davies Rd, Fairford Rd, Canterbury Rd, Milperra Rd, Newbridge Rd and Nuwarra Rd. Heavy vehicle detours including B-Doubles up to 25m will be in place along Princes Hwy, King Georges Rd, Canterbury Rd, Milperra Rd, Newbridge Rd, Nuwarra Rd. Local residents will be allowed access to Voyager Point, Pleasure Point and Sandy Point only. Motorists needing to use New Illawarra Road should travel via the alternative route of the Princes Hwy, River Rd and Bangor Bypass. ANSTO's group executive of nuclear operations and nuclear medicine, Pamela Naidoo-Ameglio this week said significant expertise would be involved in the transportation of the waste. "The transport and storage cask involved is so well shielded that you could stand near it for 25 hours in order to get the same radiation dose as a 9-hour flight to Singapore," Ms Naidoo-Ameglio said. "It is a feat of engineering that is made from forged steel, and could withstand a drop of 9 metres, temperatures of 800 degrees Celsius or even a jet plane strike." About 85 per cent of the nuclear waste produced at ANSTO stems from medicine production. Read more: Nuclear submarines to be 'ready' for jellyfish, Defence says Australia does not have the ability to reprocess spent fuel rods from nuclear operations, so they are sent to facilities overseas where any uranium is stripped and recycled, and the remaining waste is processed. "Australia does not shy away from our responsibility to safely deal with the by-products that enable the significant benefits from our nuclear program," Ms Naidoo-Ameglio said. Following treatment and reprocessing in the United Kingdom, the material will be temporarily held at ANSTO's Lucas Heights campus until a National Radioactive Waste Management Facility is built. "International best practice is that radioactive waste should be stored in a single facility, and we welcome the Federal Government's recent strong steps to site and build that facility," Ms Naidoo-Ameglio said. ANSTO's last repatriation effort in 2015 saw the waste safely brought into Port Kembla and transported to Lucas Heights. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

