Win over the Warriors not hard to live with for Dragons

sport, dragons-den, tyrell-sloan, talatau-amone, tariq-sims, anthony-griffin, craig-bellamy, st-george-illawarra, dragons, nrl

Prior to Saturday's season-opener, Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said to bring young stars through you simply have to play them and you have to "live with them." Early indications are he won't have much trouble doing either when it comes to emerging No. 1 Tyrell Sloan. The 19-year-old threw the final pass for his side's opening two tries, the second a deft inside slip for Jack Bird to cross untouched, in a first-up 28-16 win over the Warriors. In an attack that was otherwise clunky at times, the Dapto product was the only constant threat, busting the Warriors open on another two occasions, the latter leading to Moses Mbye's game-sealing four-pointer. There was also one glaring error in which he and Ben Hunt were caught leaving a rolling ball to each other in their own in-goal, gifting Dallin Watene-Zelezniak the Warriors first try. "That was just stupid from me," Sloan told Fox Sports post-game. "I'm still learning and I've just get that ball dead. I'll work on it through the week but I was just happy to get the win. "I thought Dozer (Hunt) was our best there, he kept us controlled. Having him in the middle there is helping me and Junz (Amone) at the back. "It's something we worked on all week, I had Dozer and Junz helping me out there at the front and I just worked off them." It was the lone rock in a batch of diamonds, but Griffin says he'll continue to hold his young guns to high standards. "He's got a lot more to do," Griffin said. "As we saw tonight, he's also got a lot of things to work on, but he's going OK." It was also a maiden NRL outing as a halves pairing for Ben Hunt and Talatau Amone, the skipper happy with the steps taken in a new-look spine. "The nicest thing for me is that [Sloan] just kept getting himself in the right position," Hunt said. "As a spine, I'm an older bloke, but we've got some young fellas in there, so we just need to keep developing them and helping them learn the game and keep getting better. "Myself and a couple of the older boys, Moses Mbye, we've all been really encouraging them to be loud out there on the field. When you're in the spine you've got to be talking all the time and it's something they've been working really hard on. "I'm excited [about them], but we've also got a lot to work on. There's a lot of new faces in the team and a lot of things have changed. "There were periods there where we switched off and we need to tidy that up. You can't switch off in the middle of games and expect to win all the time. You've got to play a full 80 minutes, especially if you want to beat the good sides." While there were plenty of new faces, it was the returning grin of Mikaele Ravalawa that had the biggest impact on Saturday. The Fijian flyer had it all to do for the second two tries of his hat-trick and continues to prove himself one of the best finishers in the NRL "He's a real handful big Mika. He's the type of player where you just want to get the ball in his hands," Hunt said. "You get the ball out to Zac and looks like there's nothing on and he either puts Mika away or Mika just runs over someone." A hamstring injury to Aaron Woods was the only fitness concern for the Dragons post-match, but there'll be plenty of attention on how Griffin moves to replace the veteran should he be ruled out next week. George Burgess and Tariq Sims were notable omissions from the round-one team sheet and ran around in reserve grade on Saturday, though Griffin said both were fitness calls. Unwanted by the Dragons at the end of last season, off-contract Sims has been linked to a shift to Melbourne in 2023 to address a mass exodus of experienced forwards from the Storm that includes Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Brandon Smith. The Dragons have said they'll allow Sims to depart immediately if he can find a club but the NRL will ensure even a short-term deal reflects Sims' value as an incumbent Origin forward. Read more: Dragons banish barbecue ghost with win over Warriors Storm coach Craig Bellamy said an immediate switch was not on the cards despite a drain on forward stocks deepened by a suspected snapped achilles suffered by Christian Welch in Saturday's win over the Tigers. "Not at the moment, no," Bellamy said when asked if Sims is headed to the Storm. "We'll have a bit of interest in a few players the way we've lost players. Tui [Kamikamica] is suspended and we're not sure when he's coming back. "We're not scraping the bottom of the barrel, but we're getting towards it. We're going to have to pull two or three players into the squad if the two [injuries] tonight (Welch and George Jennings) are as serious as our medical team think they are. "We're going to have to find some extra players from somewhere." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/6c7d39fd-0986-4fb3-b381-1a0ed1c7f837.jpg/r0_97_5987_3480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg