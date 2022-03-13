news, latest-news,

Coniston coach Rob Jonovski was left frustrated after letting their second half advantage slip against Bulli, as star striker Van Elia hobbled off with a hamstring injury. Elia had put Coniston ahead in the 69th minute, but the lead lasted little more than 90 seconds, as Bulli found an equaliser to finish at 2-all. Read more: Karen Appleby has vision for future of women's game at Football South Coast It was the only game of the round to be played, the third week in a row where the majority of fixtures were washed out. "The boys were sitting in the dressing room upset with the performance," Jonovski said. "We didn't play great and I'm disappointed, but it was also important to get 90 minutes in our legs too. "I thought our first half was pretty good and was happy to be ahead, but the second half we let it slip after scoring our second goal. Read more: Rain leads to calls for new synthetic pitch in the Illawarra "It looks like Van will miss a couple of weeks, but we're a squad, we've got players to come in and now we just focus on Tarrawanna (in round four)." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

