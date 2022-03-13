news, latest-news,

New positive COVID-19 cases at 804, while one Wollongong person dies due to the virus during the latest reporting period ending Saturday evening. Health officials say the majority of fresh infections across NSW are among the young, aged between 10 and 19. Read more: Wollongong protest demands end to nuclear-submarine naval base plan Meanwhile, the number of patients in NSW hospitals is steady at 965, with 44 in intensive care. Of these, 20 are in need of ventilation. Across the state, NSW Health is reporting the deaths of seven people with COVID-19; four women and three men. One person was aged in their 40s, one person was in their 50s, two people were in their 70s, two people were in their 80s and one person was in their 90s. "Older age is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death for COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions," NSW Health said in their daily statement. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,984. There were 13,093 positive test results (cases) notified in the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday - including 7,867 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 5,226 positive PCR tests. The 5,226 positive PCR results were returned from a total of 43,143 PCR tests. Read more: $100k to kickstart new Kiama music festival The state's caseload continues to fluctuate. Numbers were below 10,000 at the beginning of last week and peaked at more than 16,000 on Thursday, while Saturday's total was 12,850. On Thursday, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state was preparing for cases to double next month, with data suggesting a newer version of the Omicron variant, BA.2, was becoming the new dominant strain. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot; 57 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/20c3aa8b-afef-47dc-848a-e755aa6b127f.JPG/r0_144_4236_2537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg