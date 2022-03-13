sport, dragons-den,

In his own rhetorical way, Dragons 2010 premiership hero and NRLW coach Jamie Soward summed up the contest perfectly. "Are we happy we pushed them the whole way? Sure," Soward said in the post-game press conference, after falling to the Broncos in a 22-18 thriller in the battle of the competition's previously unbeaten teams. "But do we want more in this competition? Of course we do." If this was the entree to a possible grand final main course, then everyone playing, coaching and watching is hungry for more. Read more: Win over the Warriors not hard to live with for Dragons The challengers, St George Illawarra, started slowly and would rue a couple of clear try-scoring opportunities. It was enough for the clinical Broncos to make them pay at the end of an absorbing battle, when winger Hagiga Mosbey dived over in the corner with five minutes remaining, to break an 18-all deadlock. The Broncos have won all three NRLW titles, including in 2019 when they beat the Dragons in the grand final. And so Brisbane were intent on continuing their dominance with a fast start, which led to back-rower Tallisha Harden diving over from a deflected kick from dummy-half after just three minutes. Read more: Dragons NRLW: Rain-soaked debut worth the grind for Browne Keele Browne scored her first try for the Dragons when on the end of a sweeping backline play with started with captain Keeley Davis driving back to the middle of the field and opened up after a spectacular offload from Holly Wheeler. It started a pattern of play where the Broncos struck and the Dragons counter-attacked, setting up the thrilling finish. Soward confirmed bench lock Tegan Dymock suffered a broken hand, the same fate as missing star second-rower Kezie Apps, who is expected to return for Sunday's showdown with the Knights in Newcastle. Read more: Wilkshire calls for improvement as Wolves topple Northbridge "That's the fourth broken hand I've had in three weeks, which is unbelievable," Soward said. "We had girls out of position, we had Keele Browne, second game, playing back row and Chantel Tugaga playing big minutes. "I'm really proud of the side, but also understand that puts us back in the pack now and depending on results, we're going to have to win some games to play finals." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/6f924784-1684-4534-a7cf-503da73d1c45.jpg/r2_153_2998_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg