Suspended Moment: Works from a life cut short at Wollongong Art Gallery

Artist Katthy Cavaliere burned brightly during her brief life, and her legacy was a gift to other women artists. Ms Cavaliere died aged 39 in 2012 of ovarian cancer, the same disease that claimed her mother's life. She left behind a body of work, and the Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship, a $100,000 award made possible by the estate of Ms Cavaliere, a performance video installation artist. This artist fellowship invited women artists or artist collectives to propose ambitious new projects that focus on the intersection of installation and performance art practice. Read more: How a mother-of-eight escaped Little Pebble's doomsday cult Ms Cavaliere's legacy has since blossomed into the exhibition Suspended Moment, on display at Wollongong Art Gallery. Curated by Daniel Mudie Cunningham, Suspended Moment contextualises key works by Cavaliere alongside new works by the three recipients of Suspended Moment: The Katthy Cavaliere Fellowship; Giselle Stanborough, Frances Barrett and Sally Rees, who each received $100,000 from the Fellowship. The exhibition has still, video and audio elements. "Katthy emerged in the last 90s and in some ways her career was cut short; I think she never fully realised her ambitions as an artist," Mr Cunningham said. "That old cliche that artists often don't see recognition until they are dead is sadly very true in this case." Major presentations of each artist's new commissions were shown at Carriageworks, Mona and the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, before coming together for presentation in this exhibition curated especially for tour. Wollongong Art Gallery is the first host of the exhibition as a whole. Suspended Moment wil run until April 24. The Illawarra Pavilion exhibition is also on show at the gallery until May 29. The immersive experience by Gary Carsley Renjie Teoh combines some of the natural and cultural treasures of the Illawarra such as the iconic Flame Tree and selected furniture elements from Wollongong Art Gallery's Mann-Tatlow Collection, with a soundscape by Louise Loh. The Illawarra Pavilion encourages active viewership and can be experienced as part stage set, part multi-perspectival illusion To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/fe577c0e-8da4-43ce-b265-e05bdfd6b467.jpg/r0_216_4974_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg