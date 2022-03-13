news, latest-news,

High school students descended on the Wollongong Entertainment Centre from Friday, to do battle via 'bot. FIRST Robotics Australia hosted their first competition of the year, and first ever in Wollongong since they began in 2014. The competitions encourage high school students to build upon their science and engineering knowledge and skills. Under strict rules, limited time and resources, the 27 student teams were challenged to raise funds, design a team "brand", hone teamwork skills, and build and program industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game against like-minded competitors. Competitor Mim Macdonnell, from House of Ulladulla, one of three local teams, is in her final year of competition. "I was too young to join the team when it started, so I was the team mascot," she said. "I've been with them ever since. I love problem solving, creative thinking and tinkering with all the mechanical bits." In the 2021-2022 season, teams of students explore the future of transportation. From the shipment of packages in rural and urban areas, to disaster relief delivery and high-tech air transit, teams were tasked to re-imagine faster, more reliable, inclusive, and sustainable innovations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/3d345f84-1034-4d22-ac2e-2e81a8854f6f.jpg/r3_271_5300_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg