Another warm, wet week is ahead for the Illawarra with rainfall forecast through to Sunday across the region, while dreary skies could be a fixture for the next few months. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s for Albion Park and Wollongong, though Kiama is forecast to be a little cooler, hovering around 22 to 25 degrees. Read more: Easter show, concerts return to Towradgi Beach Hotel It could be mid-April before the east coast sees much reprieve from rain with the La Nina weather pattern likely to continue through to mid-autumn, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. However, the Bureau's three-month outlook released last week also predicts "wetter than average" conditions for April to June "for most of northern and eastern Australia". "While this La Nina event is weakening, it is expected to continue to contribute to the wetter than median outlooks for parts of eastern Australia," the bureau stated. The bureau noted temperature and rainfall variability were also influenced by global warming caused by human activities, with rainfall having increased since the 1990s across northern Australia during its wet season of October to April. "Australia's climate has warmed by around 1.47 °C for the 1910-2020 period," the latest Climate Outlook states. "In recent decades there has been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity short duration rainfall events, especially across northern Australia." Read more: Ex-cop to spill secrets behind homicide at show in Thirroul Last week some of the wettest locations in NSW included parts of the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands. The Robertson Pie Shop was the second wettest place between March 2 to 8 with 697.6mm of rain, followed by Fitzroy Falls in third, Darkes Forest near Helensburgh in fourth. Kiama (at Brighton Street) was fifth wettest in the state for that period with 493.2 mm of rain recorded - that's about a third of all rainfall for 2021 and more than 50 per cent of all rainfall for 2019 (743mm). The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

