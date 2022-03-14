news, latest-news,

Recent flooding has compromised parts of the water network around Wollondilly, though the public are being assured water is still safe to drink. On Monday, Sydney Water was telling residents in areas like Picton, Bargo, Tahmoor, The Oaks and Thirlmere to reduce water consumption for the next few days, as the recent deluge had caused delays in water treatment. "The extreme weather over the past week has posed significant challenges for our water treatment systems," a spokesperson posted on Twitter. Read more: 'Our roads got smashed': Illawarra politicians call for flood funding On their website, the organisation provided further details about how the recent heavy rain, followed by severe flooding, impacted the quality of raw water, resulting in it "taking longer than usual" to clean raw water through the Nepean Water Filtration Plant, which services the Wollondilly area. A spokeswoman confirmed with the Mercury water was still safe to drink, they were just asking some customers to be water wise as the treatment plant was struggling to keep up with the large volume of water which needed to be cleaned of sediment, while it was likely to only be for a few days. "The extreme rainfall has deposited a large amount of sediment into our raw water supply (raw water is the water coming into our dams)," the Sydney Water website states. "This sediment is limiting our ability to produce enough high-quality drinking water, and we need to make best use of the available drinking water until the raw water quality improves ... We need to conserve clean drinking water and use it only for essential purposes while we manage the impacts on raw water quality resulting from the torrential rain and floods." The organisation is asking residents in Wollondilly to hold off non-essential water use such as hosing driveways and gutters (instead use a broom); using washing machines and dishwashers; topping up and refilling pools; washing cars and watering gardens. Only residents in these suburbs are affected: The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

