When former cricketer Shane Warne died suddenly in Thailand two weeks ago after suffering a suspected heart attack at just 52, many were shocked that he could be cut down in the prime of his life. But for Associate Professor Astin Lee, the head of cardiac services at Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, Warne's relatively young age comes as no surprise. "The youngest patient I had was a 29-year-old man from Albion Park," Associate Professor Lee said. Read more: Recent floods impact Sydney Water supply in Picton, Bargo and other parts of Wollondilly Despite being a heavy smoker, the man was shocked at the time to learn he had suffered a heart attack - as was Associate Professor Lee - who warned there was a dangerous misconception that heart attacks only affected the elderly. In the Illawarra area where he works, heart attacks most commonly occur in the 45 to 65 age bracket, and Associate Professor Lee said knowing the risks and warning signs of heart attack could mean the difference between life and death. As the director of cardiology at Wollongong and Shellharbour hospitals and the clinical Associate Professor the University of Wollongong's School of Medicine, Associate Professor is well versed to talk about heart health. In preparation for the upcoming Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand Conference, Associate Professor Lee just this week examined rates of heart attack admissions to Wollongong Hospital over the past 10 years, where lives were saved following emergency intervention. He said during that period there were 1300 patients admitted to the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack, of which the average age was 64. "There is this misconception about heart attacks that they only affect the elderly but in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven area they are most common in the middle aged population of 45 to 65," he said. "Of these, about 70 per cent will be male. So we also have that misconception that heart attacks only affect men but about 30 per cent are women." Associate Professor Lee said the rate of heart attacks in Illawarra-Shoalhaven area was worse than some parts of Sydney, including central and south-eastern Sydney, and was on par with south-western and western Sydney. "We have data from previous years so we know the Illawarra is worse when we compare it with parts of Sydney and that is because our demographic is very similar," he said. "Most of our patients who have suffered a heart attack have all or some of the risk factors. Half are smokers, half have high blood pressure, one-quarter have high cholesterol and one-fifth have diabetes." According to the Heart Foundation, the rate of heart-related admissions to hospitals in Wollongong local government area between 2012-16 was 45.1 per 10,000 people, compared with NSW which was 40.8 per 10,000 people. Associate Professor Lee said the most common cause of heart attacks was coronary artery disease and arterial blockages, which occurred when plaque builds up in one of the main arteries of the heart. When this happens, a clot will form which will block the artery and stop it from pumping blood and oxygen around the body. When the clot moves or ruptures it causes a heart attack. Associate Professor Lee said lifestyle was a major risk factor for heart attack, with smoking and high-salt, high-fat diets coupled with sedentary lifestyles common in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven district. Many of the patients he sees have two or more of the risk factors. "We encourage all our patients to stop smoking, to reduce their intake of salt and fat in foods and to exercise," he said. Associate Professor Lee said it was important for people to know the signs of a heart attack and seek help urgently. Unlike in Hollywood movies, people rarely feel a sharp, sudden or stabbing chest pain. "People often think it will be a sharp pain, like a knife, but it is more like a heaviness, like someone is sitting on your chest, and the pain can go into your jaw or arms. You may become short of breath, sweaty or suffer nausea," he said, adding if you suspect you or someone else is having a heart attack you should ring triple-0 immediately. "Often people put it down to reflux and take a reflux medication and hope it will stop. Some people will drive themselves to the GP or hospital," he said, adding time was of the essence when dealing with a heart attack. Once an ambulance arrives, Associate Professor Lee said paramedics will perform an ECG and transmit the data straight to cardiologists at Wollongong Hospital for a diagnosis, who will prepare for the patient's arrival. "If you are having a heart attack and you are at Kiama, you will bypass Shellharbour Hospital, you will bypass Wollongong Hospital's emergency department and you will go straight to the catheter lab where one of us will be waiting," he said. "Time is very important. After 90 minutes the heart muscle starts to die." Warne had reportedly seen a cardiologist in the weeks before his death and had suffered some chest pains and sweating - both symptoms of a heart attack. He also reportedly suffered two bouts of COVID-19 and was fully vaccinated - something anti-vaxxers pounced on. Associate Professor Lee said COVID-19 infection, like any illness, could put added pressure on the body, but ruled out any link between heart attacks and vaccination. "Any illness will put added pressure on your arteries but COVID per-se should not cause you to have a heart attack," he said. "There is no evidence of a link with COVID vaccination. There have been hundreds of millions of vaccines administered and there is no evidence that it increases the risk of heart attack." Associate Professor Lee said anyone worried about their heart health, or had any risk factors, should first see their GP, who can carry out an assessment. "The first stop is always to see your GP who can calculate your risk profile," he said. "Depending on your risk profile, they may refer you to a cardiologist who can carry out tests that may range from stress tests to an ultrasound or a CAT scan of your arteries and in some cases an angiogram." He said everyone should consult their GP at least once a year about their heart health, beginning from the age of 45 if they do not have any risk factors and from 40 if they do.

